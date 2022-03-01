Worldwide Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Industry to 2027 - Development of Eco-friendly Refrigerants Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Input and Vehicle Type by Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HVAC is the technology that is used for automotive cabin comfort for maintaining a pleasant temperature along with an ambient indoor condition in the vehicle. It is used to facilitate and manage the favorable and pleasant conditions inside the cabin by controlling the degree of the temperature. The basic operation of the HVAC system is convection and conduction. Heat is transferred from the region of low temperature to the region of high temperature in the vehicle due to pressure difference. Evaporator, condenser, compressor, and others are the major components of the HVAC system.

Consumers are increasingly spending on more comfort and luxury features in vehicles, propelling OEMs to integrate high-quality climate control systems. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to offer product differentiation in their products such as compact and lightweight HVAC systems. For instance, Denso developed a novel COA HVAC based on a new blower structure that offers a reduction in heat required by the system by 30%, reducing size and power consumption by 20%. This enables the company to offer HVAC systems to its clients, providing both environmental performance and energy efficiency. In addition, the rise in concerns in consumers regarding indoor air quality are further creating several growth prospects for the market.

The global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segmented into type, vehicle type, sales channel, input, and vehicle type by propulsion. By type, it is further divided into automatic, and manual. By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segmented into intercity buses which is subdivided into 9m, 10m, and 12m, coach buses which is further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m, school buses which is further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m, transit buses which is further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m, and trucks.

By sales channel, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, and aftermarket. By input, heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segmented into engine powered HVAC and electric powered HVAC. By vehicle type by propulsion, the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segmented into intercity buses which is further divided into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, coach buses which is further segmented into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, school buses which is further divided into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, transit buses which is further segmented into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, and trucks which is further divided into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Drivers

Increase in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles

Development of Intelligent Transport System

Increase in demand for electric buses

Restraints

High installation and maintenance cost

Opportunities

Development of eco-friendly refrigerants

Increase in demand for HVAC systems from developing nations

Augmented safety & comfort through the adoption of HVAC systems

Challenges

The fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive HVAC systems

Adverse effect of HVAC systems on a range of the automobile

