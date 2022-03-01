Outlook on the Hyaluronic Acid Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Landex, Anmol Chemicals Group and Kewpie Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hyaluronic Acid Market by End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hyaluronic acid market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Hyaluronic acid is a chemical that is present in the joints, eyes, and skin. Its basic role is to hold water in the tissue cells, keeping the eyes moist and the knees lubricated. In addition, hyaluronic acid has several commercial and medical application. It is used in dietary supplements, face creams, serums, eye drops, and injections.

The rise in chronic diseases and the rise in the healthcare services are projected to drive the growth of the hyaluronic acid market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increased understanding about beauty and health are two elements that are moving the hyaluronic acid market forward. However, adverse effects associated with treatment or therapy such as redness and itching, as well as an increase in the price of hyaluronic acid products, is expected to hamper the hyaluronic acid market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High benefits of hyaluronic acid in cosmetic industry

Growing adoption of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures

Restraint

Presence of alternatives to hyaluronic acid

Opportunity

Technological advancement in hyaluronic acid

Key Market Segments

By End-Use Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

Contipro a.s.

Landec Corporation

Anmol Chemicals Group

Kewpie Corporation

Shandong Topscience Biotech Co., Ltd. (Shandong Topscience)

Liuzhou Shengqiang Biotech Co., Ltd.(Shengqiang Biotech)

Shijiazhuang Lateen Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Ltd.

Tiansheng Bio

Kikkoman Biochemifa Company

