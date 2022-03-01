Outlook on the Hyaluronic Acid Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Landex, Anmol Chemicals Group and Kewpie Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hyaluronic Acid Market by End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hyaluronic acid market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.
Hyaluronic acid is a chemical that is present in the joints, eyes, and skin. Its basic role is to hold water in the tissue cells, keeping the eyes moist and the knees lubricated. In addition, hyaluronic acid has several commercial and medical application. It is used in dietary supplements, face creams, serums, eye drops, and injections.
The rise in chronic diseases and the rise in the healthcare services are projected to drive the growth of the hyaluronic acid market during the forecast period.
Furthermore, increased understanding about beauty and health are two elements that are moving the hyaluronic acid market forward. However, adverse effects associated with treatment or therapy such as redness and itching, as well as an increase in the price of hyaluronic acid products, is expected to hamper the hyaluronic acid market's growth during the forecast period.
Key Benefits
- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2021 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
- The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market.
- Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.
- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High benefits of hyaluronic acid in cosmetic industry
- Growing adoption of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures
Restraint
- Presence of alternatives to hyaluronic acid
Opportunity
- Technological advancement in hyaluronic acid
Key Market Segments
By End-Use Industry
- Cosmetic Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Nutraceutical Industry
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Players
- Contipro a.s.
- Landec Corporation
- Anmol Chemicals Group
- Kewpie Corporation
- Shandong Topscience Biotech Co., Ltd. (Shandong Topscience)
- Liuzhou Shengqiang Biotech Co., Ltd.(Shengqiang Biotech)
- Shijiazhuang Lateen Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Tiansheng Bio
- Kikkoman Biochemifa Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jp0d6c
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006009/en/
