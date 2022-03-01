MediPines Adds Three Global Thought Leaders to its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board

Orange County, California based MediPines Corporation, a market leader in the development of gas exchange monitoring technology, has announced the addition of Gary C. Sieck, PhD; George M. Zlupko, MD, FCCP; and Aidan Raney, MD, FACC to its medical and scientific advisory board.

Gary C. Sieck, PhD, is a past president of the American Physiological Society and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Applied Physiology and the review journal Physiology. He currently sits as the chair of the Book Committee at the American Physiological Society. Dr. Sieck is a Vernon F. and Earline D. Endowed Professor and Distinguished Investigator at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Science.

George M. Zlupko, MD, FCCP, is the senior partner and founder of Altoona Lung Specialists. He is Director of the Lung Disease Center of Central Pennsylvania, which he founded in 2011. He also founded the Lung Disease Foundation of Central PA. Dr. Zlupko maintains privileges at UPMC Altoona, Tyrone Hospital, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital, the James E. VanZandt VA Medical Center, and J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital.

Aidan A. Raney, MD, FACC, is the Medical Director of Cardiovascular Surgery at Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart and Vascular Institute at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach. Dr. Raney is also the surgical director of Hoag Heart Valve Center and recipient of the James and Pamela Muzzy Endowed Chair.

"MediPines' technology is a highly innovative and broadly applicable approach that pushes the boundaries of respiratory science," said Dr. Sieck. "I look forward to collaborating with the company behind such an important advancement in gas exchange measurement."

"To be able to immediately detect respiratory impairment caused by conditions such as COVID-19, COPD, pneumonia, interstitial lung disease, in a quick and non-invasive way is a significant benefit," said Dr. Zlupko. "MediPines has developed an incredibly useful respiratory system in our pulmonology practice, and I'm pleased to be added to the company's impressive medical advisory board to be able to help lead adoption throughout the field."

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Sieck, Dr. Zlupko and Dr. Raney to our board of esteemed clinical thought leaders," said MediPines CEO Steve Lee. "The addition of these well-respected physicians further validates and provides momentum for our respiratory innovation."

MediPines' existing Medical and Scientific Advisory Board of experts already includes John B. West, MD, PhD, (Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Physiology at UCSD School of Medicine, and co-inventor of the AGM100) and Philip N. Ainslie, PhD (Professor and C-Director at University of British Columbia's Centre for Heart, Lung & Vascular Health).

MediPines developed the first-of-its-kind AGM100 device, an FDA-cleared advanced pulmonary gas exchange technology that can precisely and non-invasively measure patients' oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the deepest part of the lungs (alveoli), as well as oxygen deficit (alveolar-arterial difference), which support assessment of respiratory impairment.

Designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of 15 notably innovative and commercially available health technologies for the treatment of COVID-19 and other global priority diseases in its 2021 edition of the WHO Compendium of Innovative Health Technologies, the AGM100 is a portable system that can be used throughout hospitals or any qualified health clinics.

MediPines is a global market leader in respiratory assessment and monitoring of pulmonary gas exchange. The company mission is to advance respiratory medicine by providing physiology-based respiratory devices that enhance clinical effectiveness and achieve better patient outcomes. Learn more at medipines.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005981/en/