Exploding Kittens Launches New Game Based on The Oatmeal's Viral Comic

Today, Exploding Kittens, the hit tabletop game creator, announced the launch of its new game, Mantis. Derived from the popular comic Why the Mantis Shrimp is my new favorite animal by the Eisner-award winning cartoonist Matthew Inman, fans can enjoy a vibrant new family game that will be quick to learn and impossible to stop playing.

"With the simplicity of UNO and the depth of Gin Rummy, Mantis is designed for both kids and adults," said Inman, Creator of The Oatmeal and Co-Creator of Exploding Kittens. "But parents, be warned, your kids will probably beat you, and they'll want to keep beating you over and over again."

Best for ages 7 and up, Mantis is a colorfully cutthroat card game of rainbows and revenge with only two rules: steal or score. Each player starts with four cards face up so the entire group of two to six people can see. Even though the cards in the draw pile are faced down, the back of the cards have colorful clues as to what is on the other side. During each turn, players look at the top card of the draw pile and decide whether to steal matching cards from an opponent or score all of the matching cards in hand. The first player to get 10 or more points wins!

To celebrate the new game, the company is also formally announcing the start of its Youth Program outreach, which provides select summer camps and youth organizations with Exploding Kittens games, free of charge. With nearly 1,000 games already fulfilled since January, the company will be adding Mantis to the expanded program to get games in the hands of more kids. Organizations looking to participate can join the waitlist.

Mantis is exclusively available at Target and Target.com for $19.99. For more information on how to play, check out this video.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 18 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal's founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nearly 30 games available for purchase as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app that is one of the top 30 premium games on both iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch console, as well as a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter.

