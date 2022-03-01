Keller Williams Reports Q4 '21 and Year-End Results

Keller Williams ("KW"), the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, reports Q4 '21 and year-end results, having achieved significant growth, technology milestones, and topped franchise and corporate culture rankings.
"In the midst of a hypercompetitive market, 2021 was absolutely a record-breaking year for us," said Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx. "With historically low inventory rates, finding a home has been really challenging in the last year."
"And so we're extremely pleased to report that our agents changed 1.3 million lives in 2021," said Liebert. "We brought 1.3 million people home."
Keller Williams is home to 173,274 agents in the United States and Canada and 14,847 agents operating outside of the United States and Canada, for a total of 188,121 agents worldwide, as of December 31, 2021.
"We track 42 measurements of production at KW and in 2021 we set all-time records in 21 of those metrics," said Marc King, president, KW. "And, we're very proud to report our gross commission income per agent reached $77.8 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is a 72% increase over the last decade."
"Right now, the median agent gross income in our industry for real estate agents is $43,330," said King. "When you're doing the right things, everyone wins."
Corporate and Industry Highlights
- In October, Forbes ranked KW on its annual list of World's Best Employers 2021.
- In October, KW won an Inman Innovator award for ‘Podcast of the Year 2021.'
- In October, Franchise Times featured KW on its annual list of Top 400 Franchises 2021.
- In October, Franchise Business Review featured KW on its list of Best Franchises for Veterans 2021.
- In October, KW and Hergenrother Realty Group partnered to launch Livian, a people-first real estate platform for high-producing expansion teams.
- In October, KW announced a strategic collaboration with Sisu to power coaching dashboards within Command.
- In October, KW announced an expansion into Suriname.
- In November, KW unveiled the KW School of Real Estate (KSCORE), a national, first-of-its-kind, fully-digital real estate training program, in partnership with Kaplan.
- In November, KW unveiled KW Military, to recognize, honor and provide focused value to the U.S. military community via a robust suite of real estate and financial services.
- In November, Forbes ranked KW on its annual World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021.
- In December, KW announced an expansion into São Paulo, Brazil, amid worldwide momentum.
- In December, KW announced a major expansion of its community-based business initiative.
- In December, KW launched the Command App for all KW agents.
"We continue to aggressively innovate on behalf of our market centers, agents and consumers," said Chris Cox, chief technology and digital officer, kwx, the holding company of KW. "With the release of Command App in December, we're again seeking to further empower our agents with real-time actionable insights to drive their businesses' growth."
"In the 75 days since launch, we've seen incredible adoption from our agents," said Cox.
United States and Canada (production in Q4 '21)
- Agents closed 331.9 thousand transactions in Q4 '21, down 5.4% over Q4 '20.
- Agents closed almost $138.9 billion in sales volume, up 11.5% from Q4 last year.
- Agents took 147.8 thousand new listings (new market inventory), down 5.8% over Q4 '20.
- Agents wrote 337.9 thousand contracts (projected closings), down 4.2% over Q4 '20.
- Contracts written volume was $141.3 billion, up 13.1% over Q4 '20.
United States and Canada (production year-end 2021)
- As of December 31, agents closed more than 1.3 million transactions, up 9.9% over YTD '20.
- Agents closed $532.2 billion in sales volume, up 30.6% over YTD '20.
- Agents took 728.9 thousand new listings (new market inventory), up 2.2% over YTD '20.
- Agents wrote 1.5 million contracts (projected closings), up 7.8% over YTD '20.
- Contracts written volume was $576.6 billion, up 28.1% over YTD '20.
"We are very proud of our continuing market share gains in the U.S. and Canada, while we declined slightly in transactions and new listings – that's more indicative of the base effect of Q4 '20," said Jason Abrams, head of industry, kwx. "The COVID shutdowns in early 2020 allowed for a significant influx of pent-up housing demand to hit our agents in Q4 of 2020."
"As a result, our ongoing market share gains can best be seen in our year-end results and by comparing our Q4 '21 to our Q4 '19 benchmarks," said Abrams. "Compared to Q4 '19, across the U.S. and Canada, our agents increased our homes sold and new listings up 21.8% and 2.2%, respectively."
Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) Momentum (production outside U.S. and Canada in Q4 '21)
- As of December 31, agent count outside the U.S. and Canada was 14,847, up 23.0% from Q4 '20.
- Agents closed 18.9 thousand transactions in Q4 '21, up 35.9% over Q4 '20.
- Agents closed $3.6 billion in sales volume, up 48.2% from Q4 '20.
- Agents took 24.5 thousand new listings (new market inventory), up 4.4% over Q4 '20.
- Agents wrote 21.4 thousand contracts (projected closings), up 25.5% over Q4 '20.
- Contracts written volume was $3.0 billion, up 40.6% over Q4 '20.
KWW Momentum (production outside U.S. and Canada year-end 2021)
- As of December 31, agents closed 63.6 thousand transactions, up 57.8% over YTD '20.
- Agents closed $12.1 billion in sales volume, up 88.7% over YTD '20.
- Agents took 107.8 thousand new listings (new market inventory), up 17.6% over YTD '20.
- Agents wrote 74.6 thousand contracts (projected closings), up 46.6% over YTD '20.
- Contracts written volume was $10.9 billion, up 69.9% over YTD '20.
"No one predicted the challenges of 2021, yet our international operations are thriving and we're growing at a faster clip than ever," said William E. Soteroff, president, KWW. "And, that's due to a steadfast commitment to our values and principles and to providing the industry's best agent training."
Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW's regions include: Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Belgium; Belize; Bermuda; Cambodia; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greece; Honduras; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Morocco; Nicaragua; Northern Cyprus; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Serbia; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Thailand; Turkey; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; and Vietnam.
About Keller Williams
Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.
In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx. kwx is composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage, Keller Offers, Keller Covered, Keller Title and The Partnership Program.
Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.
