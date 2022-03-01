Poll Everywhere Ushers in New Executive Leadership Team

Co-founders Jeff Vyduna and Brad Gessler will welcome their longtime peers at Poll Everywhere to lead the company's next chapter as an engagement solution for remote and hybrid work

Poll Everywhere, the world's first real-time audience response technology accessible on any device, today announced the restructuring of its executive leadership team. After almost 14 years of leadership, co-founders Jeff Vyduna and Brad Gessler will pivot from their respective day-to-day roles as CEO and CTO to focus on their roles as part of the Board of Directors.

As of March 1, 2022, the continuing executive leadership team now includes:

Robert Graham, Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Diebolt, Chief Technology Officer

Kimberly Harris, Director of People Ops

In their new roles, they will actively manage and set the organization's mission, vision, strategy, and resources to drive Poll Everywhere forward as the best-in-class managed enterprise solution for remote and hybrid work.

"We are really proud of what we co-created here, and it's exciting to step back and acknowledge how unique this place is," said Jeff Vyduna, co-founder and former CEO of Poll Everywhere. "The pandemic was such a critical inflection point in our industry, and our team and product rose to the challenge. Robert, Kim, and Matt have been instrumental in that change, and we couldn't be more happy to pass them the torch."

Robert Graham started with Poll Everywhere in 2014 as a growth hacker and worked through the ranks to become the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Kimberly Harris started as a recruiter who had worked in higher education and has been with the company for almost three years. Matthew Diebolt, an engineer by trade, has worked in some capacity in almost every technical role at Poll Everywhere during nearly 10 years at the company. Each has proven their ability to build high-performing teams, learn and adapt to new roles, and move the company forward in their tenures.

"Kim, Matt, and I are thrilled to take Poll Everywhere into its next chapter with expansion to the enterprise," said Robert Graham, CEO of Poll Everywhere. "Many things will stay the same, like our company culture that promotes caring, inclusion, and the same trust and autonomy that allowed each of us to evolve into leaders here. It's exciting to have the opportunity to implement ideas from our experiences with the product and company, as well as those of our peers and customers. There is already so much about the future of Poll Everywhere that we're excited to share throughout 2022."

About Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere is the leading solution for live audience engagement and feedback. Presenters, trainers, and event managers collect responses from everyone in the room through their choice of devices and present the results immediately. Founded in 2008, Poll Everywhere is trusted by over 75% of the Fortune 500 and has allowed over 4M presenters to meaningfully engage participants across all industries. Learn more about Poll Everywhere's security standards and enterprise offering by visiting polleverywhere.com/enterprise and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @PollEverywhere.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006020/en/