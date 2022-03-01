Acclaimed Dance Organization JDPP Announces New Name

-- JDPP becomes Justice Dance Performance Project --

-- Founder Judy Dworin: "We are stronger and more vibrant than ever" --

Judy Dworin Performance Project announced today that its new name is Justice Dance Performance Project.

Following two years of pandemic-spurred change and growth, the organization decided earlier this year to relaunch as Justice Dance Performance Project. "The new name reflects our focus on the enduring future of the work," said founder Judy Dworin, who continues her leadership as executive and artistic director. "We're moving forward and taking this exciting step into the future."

The new name affirms and enhances JDPP's founding mission to educate, inspire, and ignite awareness, bridging the boundaries of art and social justice to create a more equitable society in ways that spark individual growth and collective action. It embodies the radically simple idea that the arts enhance lives in vitally important ways, holding communities together in times of challenge and upheaval and circumventing barriers, silence, and oppression.

"The idea had been in my mind for some time," continued Dworin. "This symbolizes the powerful ways in which we will continue to carry our critical mission forward."

As the new name suggests, JDPP is:

Justice—the power of being seen and the strength of being heard through the arts;

Dance—the wisdom of the body, the deep reflective capacity of the mind, and the dignity of all;

Performance—the gathering of artists and audiences in community opening new pathways to the future;

And a Project—the ongoing work of moving for change in self and society.

About JDPP

Moving for change since 1989, Justice Dance Performance Project, Inc. (JDPP), headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, is a critically acclaimed dance and multi-arts organization.

Rooted in artistic discipline, JDPP's award-winning repertory and pioneering residency programs on stage, in schools, and in prison communities offer a fearless, joyful, and transformative approach to challenging issues. With a seamless interplay of dance, text, music, and visual design, JDPP's profoundly moving work examines critical social issues, building understanding across diverse communities and opening new pathways to the future.

JDPP receives operating support from CT DECD Office of the Arts, CT Humanities, Greater Hartford Arts Council, and other sources. For a complete list of funders, please visit www.jdpp.org.

