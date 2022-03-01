E78 Partners Acquires Cadilus Inc.

Acquisition adds depth in FP&A services and technology
E78 Partners, a leading provider of finance- and accounting-related solutions to the private capital industry, announced today that it has acquired Cadilus Inc., a Richmond, Virginia-based company offering consulting, managed services and technology in the area of financial planning and analysis (FP&A).
Terms of the acquisition, which became effective February 28, 2022, were not disclosed.
"The addition of the talented Cadilus team and its powerful DataPAx technology platform, coupled with E78's in-depth understanding of private equity and portfolio company operations, will enable us to serve the market with the most comprehensive portfolio-monitoring solutions available," said John Signa, E78 Partners Founder and CEO.
"After experiencing remarkable growth since our founding in 2018, we're excited to join the E78 family. Our shared vision, values, and focus on delivering value for our clients will only be strengthened through a broader portfolio of services and deeper bench of expertise," said Cadilus co-founders Nick Fischer and Dan Shin, who have joined E78 Partners along with their team, which will continue to be based in Richmond.
The acquisition is the first following an investment in E78 in December by funds advised by Further Global Capital Management, a private equity firm focused on financial services businesses.
"Our investment in E78 is intended to accelerate its growth and expand its service offering and geographic footprint," said Max Baumrin, a Further Global partner. "The acquisition of Cadilus is consistent with that plan, and we see the partnership as leading to even more successful solutions for the private equity marketplace."
About E78 Partners
Founded in 2016 by private equity professionals, E78 and its 300+ senior industry experts provide private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of accounting, finance and technology solutions designed for the office of the CFO. Learn more at e78partners.com.
About Cadilus Inc.
Cadilus is an enterprise FP&A services company and operating partner offering a full suite of consulting and managed services to help organizations manage and optimize business performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005113/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.