E78 Partners Acquires Cadilus Inc.

Acquisition adds depth in FP&A services and technology

E78 Partners, a leading provider of finance- and accounting-related solutions to the private capital industry, announced today that it has acquired Cadilus Inc., a Richmond, Virginia-based company offering consulting, managed services and technology in the area of financial planning and analysis (FP&A).

Terms of the acquisition, which became effective February 28, 2022, were not disclosed.

"The addition of the talented Cadilus team and its powerful DataPAx technology platform, coupled with E78's in-depth understanding of private equity and portfolio company operations, will enable us to serve the market with the most comprehensive portfolio-monitoring solutions available," said John Signa, E78 Partners Founder and CEO.

"After experiencing remarkable growth since our founding in 2018, we're excited to join the E78 family. Our shared vision, values, and focus on delivering value for our clients will only be strengthened through a broader portfolio of services and deeper bench of expertise," said Cadilus co-founders Nick Fischer and Dan Shin, who have joined E78 Partners along with their team, which will continue to be based in Richmond.

The acquisition is the first following an investment in E78 in December by funds advised by Further Global Capital Management, a private equity firm focused on financial services businesses.

"Our investment in E78 is intended to accelerate its growth and expand its service offering and geographic footprint," said Max Baumrin, a Further Global partner. "The acquisition of Cadilus is consistent with that plan, and we see the partnership as leading to even more successful solutions for the private equity marketplace."

About E78 Partners

Founded in 2016 by private equity professionals, E78 and its 300+ senior industry experts provide private equity firms, portfolio companies and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of accounting, finance and technology solutions designed for the office of the CFO. Learn more at e78partners.com.

About Cadilus Inc.

Cadilus is an enterprise FP&A services company and operating partner offering a full suite of consulting and managed services to help organizations manage and optimize business performance.

