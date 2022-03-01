Piper Sandler Expands Special District Group with Several Key New Hires

Amplifying its expertise in special district finance, Piper Sandler welcomes six new team members in Q1 2022

Piper Sandler Companies PIPR, a leading investment bank announced today that it has added several new team members to its special district group, a team now compromised of nearly 30 public finance professionals that fund the public infrastructure needs of growing communities. Most recently, Sheila Mares and Ludvig Ragnarsson joined Piper Sandler in March following four hires in January and February.

"We are delighted to have Sheila and Ludvig on the team as we continue to add the resources needed to serve our growing client base," said Zach Bishop, managing director of the special district group. "Sheila and Ludvig add crucial components to our team of market-leading experts who work to ensure that home ownership remains attainable by increasing the supply of housing to meet the needs of our growing communities."

As a senior vice president based in the Denver office, Mares will oversee strategic initiatives and manage the organizational needs of the special district group's expanded national team. "I'm thrilled to join the special district group at Piper Sandler," said Sheila Mares, senior vice president of the special district group. "The team has unmatched industry experience and a culture that I'm excited to be a part of as the group continues to grow."

Mares comes to Piper Sandler from D.A. Davidson where she spent more than eight years as a member of the banking and administrative teams. Ludvig Ragnarsson joins Piper Sandler as a vice president and will be the seventh member of the practice group's industry-leading quantitative team. Ragnarsson also comes from D.A. Davidson where he spent more than two years as a quantitative analyst.

The hires of Mares and Ragnarsson come on the heels of four additions to the special district group earlier this year including the hire of senior vice president Michael Lund in January, who adds significant capabilities and client relationships from his 20 years in the industry. The team has grown considerably over the last year, adding more than 20 associates in that time. In 2021, the group closed more negotiated metro district financings in Colorado than all other firms combined1 and issued more Public Infrastructure District (PID) debt in Utah than any other firm2. Over the same period, Piper Sandler was the number one broker dealer in the nation for non-rated tax-exempt debt, providing exceptional distribution capabilities to the team's client base3.

About Piper Sandler's Special District Group

The Piper Sandler special district group is comprised of 29 dedicated professionals including bankers, quantitative team members and support staff with market-leading experience underwriting more than $15 billion in special district debt. Serving clients across the nation from offices in Denver and Salt Lake City, the group creates unique financing structures in partnership with local governments to fund the public infrastructure needs of growing communities. Special districts provide cities and counties access to low-cost, tax-exempt financing to fund the construction of roads, parks, open space, water, and wastewater infrastructure that are essential for sustainable economic growth. Leading the charge in raising capital for the full-range of development types including residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-used projects, the special district group provides exceptional knowledge, un-matched experience, and industry-leading distribution capabilities to help navigate an increasingly complex market.

About Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Companies PIPR is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates. For additional information, visit www.pipersandler.com.

