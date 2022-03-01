AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Russian Reinsurance Company JSC Under Review With Negative Implications

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb+" (Fair) of Russian Reinsurance Company JSC (Russian Re) (Russia).
These Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review due to heightened geopolitical, economic and financial system risk in Russia, where Russian Re is domiciled and underwrites the majority of its business. The ratings will remain under review while AM Best evaluates the severity of the impact of international sanctions, imposed in response to the military conflict in Ukraine, on Russia's economy and financial system, and the subsequent consequences for the credit profile of Russian Re. Potential balance sheet and operational impacts include deterioration in the valuation and credit quality of investments, liquidity constraints, issues recovering from reinsurers and elevated claims costs.
For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry.
