Insights on the Bakery Enzymes Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Lallem, Novozymes and Maps Enzymes Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bakery Enzymes Market by Product Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery enzymes market was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Bakery enzyme is one of the category of enzymes that is majorly added to enhance texture of dough, gas retention, and crumb softness to manufacture breads and other bakery products such as pastry and biscuits, to produce softness in cake making, and to mitigate acrylamide formation in bakery products.

Surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety, has fostered the overall growth of the market, in terms of value sales. Moreover, in the past few years, increase has been witnessed in consumer demand for convenience food, including bakery products globally, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the bakery enzymes market. However, several substitutes of bakery enzymes are currently available in the market, which hampers the growth of the market in terms of value sales. On the contrary, in the bakery enzymes industry, manufacturers are focusing on continuous innovations in their products and introducing new bakery enzymes in the market, which is expected to offer immense opportunities for the expansion of the bakery enzymes market during the forecast period.

The global bakery enzymes market is segmented into product type, form, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into lipase, protease, and others. Depending on form, it is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By application, it is fragmented into breads, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current bakery enzymes market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of the bakery industry

Increase in consumer demand for convenience food globally

Rise in number of quick service restaurants

Restraints

Potential threat of substitution

Allergies to protease hamper market expansion

Opportunities

Product innovation

Surge in demand for bakery enzymes in emerging markets

Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallem Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Maps Enzymes Limited

SternEnzym GmbH & Company KG

Dyadic International Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Advanced Enzymes

BASF SE

Kerry Group PLC

