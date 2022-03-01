ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Korn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on March 9, 2022

by Business Wire
March 1, 2022 11:37 AM | 2 min read

Korn Ferry KFY today announced that the firm will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 (ended January 31, 2022) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

A press release will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EST. The webcast will be hosted by Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer and Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer.

What:

Korn Ferry to Report Q3 FY2022 Earnings

Investor Live Webcast

 

Who:

Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer

Gregg Kvochak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

 

When:

12:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 9, 2022

 

Where:

Live audio webcast and accompanying slides will be available at the following site: https://ir.kornferry.com/events-and-presentations

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.