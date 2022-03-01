Korn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on March 9, 2022

Korn Ferry KFY today announced that the firm will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 (ended January 31, 2022) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
A press release will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EST. The webcast will be hosted by Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer and Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer.
|
What:
|
Korn Ferry to Report Q3 FY2022 Earnings
|
Investor Live Webcast
|
|
Who:
|
Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer
|
Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer
|
Gregg Kvochak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
|
|
When:
|
12:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 9, 2022
|
|
Where:
|
Live audio webcast and accompanying slides will be available at the following site: https://ir.kornferry.com/events-and-presentations
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.
