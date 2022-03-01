Diversified Maintenance Becomes the First Facility Maintenance Service Company to Sign the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Pledge

Diversified Maintenance, a leading facilities maintenance service provider, announced that the Company has expanded its commitment to diversity and inclusion (D&I) by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. Joining more than 2,000 other CEOs and Presidents who have joined this initiative, Neal Pomroy has committed Diversified Maintenance as the first facility maintenance service company to foster a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed and diversity is honored.

Diversified Maintenance recognizes its responsibility in advancing diversity and inclusion efforts both at work and in the community. The Company has joined this initiative as part of its existing, comprehensive D&I program which includes the D&I Employee Training program designed to educate employees on what diversity and inclusive thinking means in their day-to-day interactions with colleagues, customers, vendors, and others. Simultaneously, under its Supplier Diversity program, Diversified Maintenance consciously partners with diverse businesses to meaningfully contribute to its supplier diversity objectives.

"As the first facility maintenance service company to join other progressive businesses from 85 different industries, I am proud to support this pledge and encourage others to join," said Neal Pomroy, CEO of Diversified Maintenance. "In order to better engage and support all underrepresented groups within business, we have included the CEO Action in our D&I program as a commitment to cultivate trusting environments that facilitate open dialogue and complex conversations around diversity and inclusion, implement training on biases, share best-known practices, and engage management and leadership to improve and evaluate D&I strategies."

Diversified Maintenance continues to take concrete action to cultivate a respectful and equitable culture with meaningful initiatives to advance diversity and inclusion within and beyond the workplace.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to drive measurable action and meaningful change in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations.

