Worldwide In-Person Learning Industry to 2030 - Security and Privacy Concerns Regarding Virtual Learning Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "In-Person Learning Market by Course Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-person learning market size was valued at $ 17,910.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 74,161.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, from 2021 to 2030.
In-person learning is defined as the form of learning that facilitates in real time face-to-face interaction usually between teacher and student, without using any digital technology. Moreover, this learning also occurs among peers as well as colleagues. This learning is generally conducted in home and coaching institutes, which provides personalized as well as individualized learning to students which leads to appropriate and quality education as compare to other practice. Cram schools also provides in-person learning that fulfils the objective of students like clearance of competitive exams. One of the key factors driving the growth of the in-person learning market is the growing popularity of various private tuition centers and tutors that grabs the attention of various learners. Students across the globe prefer in-person learning to clear universities examination as well as high school examinations.
In recent years, the growth of the in-person learning market has been encouraged and prompted by the new entrants to establish themselves in niche segments. Some of the key growth drivers of the global in-person learning market include varieties of course such as arts, sports, music as well as academics. In addition, surge in disposable income and increase in consumer spending on learning benefits the global in-person learning market. Moreover, increase in demand for professional courses among students as well as corporate employees has resulted a significant increase in the number of courses.
Companies around the globe are focusing on providing personalized experience, conceptual learning as well as variety of courses, which is expected to boost the global in-person learning market during the forecast period. Rise in students demand for extensive course to clear the examination such as IELTS as well as GMAT is further expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the global in-person learning market. Due to strict lockdown people reduce socializing with each other as well as there is closure of cram schools as well as coaching institutes. Hence, the demand in this market has declined during this period.
Moreover, it has provided a lot of opportunities in this market as the pandemic has forced schools, universities, and companies to remote working. Hence, frequency of consumer seek to home learning has increase during this time which create plenty of opportunities for companies. Furthermore, due to deficiency in public school systems Asian markets has huge demand in this market as compare to another region such as North America, Europe as well as LAMEA.
Key benefits for stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global in-person learning market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.
- The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of key market players.
- The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising level of competition among students
- Increased preferences for in-person learning
- Rising investments on education
Restraints
- High fees of private coaching centers
- Upsurge in virtual teaching and learning
Opportunity
- Security and privacy concerns regarding virtual learning
Key Market Segments
By Course Type
- Academics
- Arts
- Sports
- Other training
By Application
- At-home Teaching
- Cram School
By End User
- Pre-School Children
- Middle School Students
- High School Students
- College Students
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Mentioned
- Sylvan Learning, Llc
- WayzantInc. (Ixl Learning)
- Kaplan Inc.
- Eurocenters
- Insead
- British Study Centres
- Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd
- Vibrant Academy
- Quadrangle Tutors
- Its Education Asia
- The Learning Lab
- All A'S Tuition Centre
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjdg2d
