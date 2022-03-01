Gadget Guard Insert Lets You Keep Your Case, Lose the Radiation From Your iPhone

Independently tested alara™ technology reduces cellphone radiation by up to 75% for iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models

iPhone users who love their case but worry about cellphone radiation no longer must choose between the two. Gadget Guard announced today it has created a new, slim radiation reduction tool that slips between your iPhone and existing phone case that eliminates up to 75% of cellphone radiation exposure.

The inserts with alara technology™ can be installed in any cellphone case and reduce cellphone radiation exposure while still maintaining the phone's signal quality. The inserts are compatible with the iPhone XR, 11, SE (2020), 12/12 Pro and iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

"Gadget Guard is here to protect what matters most—you," said Jason Ellis, CEO of Gadget Guard. "The alara insert is superior and safer than anything on the market. You won't even know it's there, but you will know you're being protected."

The inserts have micro-thin antennas that automatically pair with iPhones to dramatically reduce user exposure to cellphone radiation. U.S.-patented alara technology is unique in that it reduces radiation exposure by redirecting radiation away from the user while maintaining the signal, unlike other radiation accessories that by blocking radiation only cause your phone to work harder and ultimately produce more radiation.

Gadget Guard has tested alara technology at an independent certified cell phone test lab. The tests confirmed that alara reduced cellphone radiation exposure by as much as 75%. See the iPhone 11 Pro test results here.

Although some studies are mixed concerning cellphone radiation dangers, consumers may want to consider the following when weighing the risks:

World Health Organization classified mobile phone radiation as a "possible human carcinogen" based on studies that showed an increased brain cancer risk in heavy cellphone users.

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences found "clear evidence that cellphone radiation exposure is linked to tumors in animal studies."

Other studies show mobile phone radiation affects male fertility.

Keep in mind, the average American spends nearly 3 hours a day on their phones. Almost half in the U.S. say they're addicted to their phones and 71% use their phones within 10 minutes of waking up.

The alara inserts are made from sustainable materials derived from stone, not trees. The insert costs $29.99 and can be found at retail stores or online. If you want a new case, Gadget Guard also offers cases with alara technology built-in for all iPhone models from iPhone 7 to iPhone 13.

About Gadget Guard

Gadget Guard fosters a healthy relationship between tech and humanity with products that improve the performance, aesthetic and lifespan of mobile devices. We are the first tech accessories company to provide two-way protection—guarding humans from their devices and devices from their humans. Since 2009, the company has produced innovative, science-backed technologies and received 17 unique patents to reduce the harmful effects of mobile devices, progressively raising the bar for the safe and healthy use of mobile devices.

For more information about Gadget Guard, visit https://www.gadgetguard.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005925/en/