Insights on the Cell-based Assay Global Market to 2027 - by Product and Services, Technology, Application, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cell-based Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell-based assay market reached a value of US$ 18.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.78% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Becton Dickinson

Company

GE Healthcare Biopharma (Danaher Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck Group

Perkinelmer Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Promega Corporation

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The market is currently being catalysed by a number of factors, this includes rising investments in research and development, adoption of high throughput screening methods, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, growth in drug discovery activities, and the various advantages that cell-based assays offer over alternative technologies.

Cell-based assays refer to any experiment that use live cells. The basic techniques include a variety of assays that can be used for the purpose of measuring cell toxicity, proliferation, motility as well as production of a particular cellular product and cellular morphology. Cell-based assays provide a closer representation of the real life model since it employs live cells during experimentation. Cell-based assays have grown to become a versatile tool in healthcare research and development, particularly in the experiments which are designed to understand functionalities of specific cells like antibodies or drug efficacy on a group of cells.

There has been a significant increase in R&D funding by various public and private organisations so as to develop better and safer drugs. Moreover, technological advancements in cell-based assays have enabled researchers to start using this technology for drug discovery and toxicology studies. Another major factor catalysing the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc. which still have large unmet needs and have led to continuous investments in R&D. In addition, an increase in the adoption of the cell-based assay techniques for high throughput screening methods like toxicity studies, drug screening, in vitro testing, etc. are further driving this market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global cell-based assay market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global cell-based assay market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on global cell-based assay market?

What are the key product and service types in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the major technologies in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the major application segments in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cell-based assay industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cell-based assay industry?

What is the structure of the global cell-based assay industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cell-based assay industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cell-Based Assay Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product and Services

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product and Services

7 Market Breakup by Technology

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End-User

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

