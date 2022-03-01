Schilling Cider Team Launches Vida Maté, a Healthier, Caffeinated Yerba Maté Crafted in the Pacific Northwest

The team behind Schilling Cider, the leading cider producer in the Pacific Northwest, today announced the launch of Vida Maté, a new line of low-calorie, non-alcoholic yerba maté beverages that seek to transform the caffeine experience. Crafted to elevate the traditional South American "super beverage" with the craft quality of the Pacific Northwest, Vida Maté is made with real fruit juice and a proprietary blend of adaptogens. The result is a refreshing, delicious alternative to sugary coffee drinks and artificially flavored caffeine-in-a-can. With operations based in Seattle and Portland, the Schilling team is excited to debut this new plant-powered pick-me-up, made exclusively with naturally occurring caffeine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006150/en/

Crafted to elevate the traditional South American "super beverage" with the craft quality of the Pacific Northwest, Vida Maté is made with real fruit juices and a proprietary blend of adaptogens. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Schilling Cider has been my passion since we started the company in 2012, and we're bringing the same enthusiasm and craftsmanship to Vida Maté," said Colin Schilling.

Vida Maté fits the gluten-free and vegan-friendly lifestyle, offering a boost in vitality and focus through a functional blend of adaptogens: Vitamin B12 for a power boost, L-Theanine for focus, and GABA for stress relief combine to ensure a clean, jitter-free delivery of caffeine with no unpleasant crashes.

Launching with three flavors – Lemon Mint, Mango Lime, and Blackberry Lemonade – Vida Maté will be available in 16 oz. cans at thousands of grocery, convenience, and natural food stores across the Pacific Northwest, beginning March 1.

"Innovating in healthful, refreshing beverages is our calling," says Colin. "This starts with the same quality and techniques we bring to crafting our fresh-pressed apple cider. It's exciting to push those boundaries into the yerba maté segment. Consumers are demanding delicious, healthier options made right here in their backyard, and we can't wait to share Vida Maté with our community."

While other canned yerba maté drinks depend on a formula that involves non-yerba maté derived and synthetically produced caffeine, Vida Maté's caffeine occurs naturally and comes 100% from yerba maté. And because Vida Maté is made from real fruit juice, it's not overly sweet and it's lower in calories and sugar.

The team at Schilling has long enjoyed traditional yerba maté drinks, before launching their own. Yerba maté is a plant indigenous to South America. The leaves and twigs are dried, dried over a fire, and then steeped in hot water for an invigorating tea.

To encourage discovery, Vida Maté will deploy QR code technology on every can, asking consumers to tell their story. Starting this spring, the brand will set up samplings around major cities, college campuses, and select outdoor festivals as the brand seeks to convince the Pacific Northwest to trade its latte for a maté.

ABOUT VIDA MATÉ

Proudly crafted in the Pacific Northwest from the team at Schilling Cider, Vida Maté is a line of yerba matés that elevates the caffeine experience by enhancing focus, vitality, and mood without a caffeine crash, jitters, or stress. Using real fruit juice, and a proprietary blend of Vitamin B12, L-Theanine, and GABA, our line of yerba matés is low in calories and sugar while offering 160 milligrams of caffeine in each of its three delicious flavors: Lemon Mint, Mango Lime, and Blackberry Lemonade. For more information visit drinkvidamate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006150/en/