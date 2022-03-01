CNM LLP Announces New Leadership Roles to Support Further Growth

Jeremy Wheeler and Hinesh Patel to Lead Firmwide Strategic Growth Initiatives

CNM LLP, a leading technical advisory firm headquartered in Woodland Hills, Calif., today announced that Jeremy Wheeler and Hinesh Patel, both Partners at CNM, will lead strategic growth initiatives across all areas of the firm. Jeremy will lead firmwide geographic and service line expansion, while Hinesh will oversee the next phase of CNM's growth in its rapidly expanding New York market and lead the Accounting Transaction Advisory (ATA) business firmwide. These appointments are effective immediately and both executives will report to CNM's Managing Partner, Sanjay Sheth.

"These new leadership positions play a key role in our long-term expansion strategy and represent another building block in our continued growth transformation," said Nathan Matthews, Executive Chair and Founder of CNM. "Jeremy and Hinesh both bring proven track records, strong client relationships and the vision necessary to help accelerate our growth."

Sanjay Sheth added, "Jeremy's deep leadership experience and long-held client and professional relationships will be essential as we expand our client service offerings and continue to execute on CNM's strategic growth initiatives. And Hinesh, as he transitions into the New York market leadership role, brings extensive industry knowledge and leadership to help us ramp up growth in this important market."

Jeremy will work closely with Nathan and Sanjay to build upon CNM's decades-long commitment to helping clients improve profitability and address critical issues. A 20-year industry veteran, Jeremy currently oversees both the Orange County and San Diego offices, as well as all aspects of key service lines, including Accounting Transaction and Compliance and Risk Advisory.

"I am thrilled to help spearhead our service expansion initiatives at CNM," said Jeremy. "There are few firms like ours that can offer the expertise and experience of a big firm, with the personalized service and care that CNM provides to our clients."

As CNM's New York market leader, Hinesh will expand the firm's presence and relationships on the East Coast, building on its robust client base. He will also focus on growing the firm's Accounting Transaction Advisory practice across the firm, following his successful ATA leadership in Los Angeles.

"I am excited to grow the New York market and extend our ability to provide high-value advisory solutions to more clients on the East Coast," said Hinesh.

CNM expanded to New York City in 2019. As momentum builds in this market, as well as in Asia where the firm will be opening its first office in Malaysia, CNM anticipates transformative growth. The firm has tripled its headcount in the past five years, and serves more than 400 clients, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 firms, across the globe.

About Jeremy Wheeler

Jeremy joined the firm in 2015 and is a Partner and office leader of the Orange County and San Diego locations. He leads consulting projects within the Accounting Transaction Advisory and Compliance and Risk Advisory service lines, and assists clients with IPO readiness, financial reporting and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. Before joining CNM, Jeremy was an audit senior manager at KPMG. He received his accounting and business administration degree from Biola University and is a licensed CPA.

About Hinesh Patel

Hinesh joined CNM in 2014 and is a Partner in the Los Angeles office, where he oversees the Accounting Transaction Advisory service. He brings vast knowledge of U.S. GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards, as well as technical accounting, IPO readiness, SEC reporting and M&A experience. Prior to joining CNM, Hinesh was a senior manager at Deloitte. He is a licensed CPA and holds an accounting and business administration degree from the University of Southern California.

About CNM LLP

CNM LLP is a premier technical advisory firm offering concentrated areas of service in Accounting and Transaction, Internal Audit, Sarbanes-Oxley Advisory, Business Process Transformation, IT Advisory, and Cybersecurity & Privacy. With four locations across Southern California and New York City, CNM's resources and knowledge from decades of industry experience, along with its personal and engaged approach, solves complex accounting and process challenges for more than 400 clients across industries, geographies, and market capitalization. CNM was designated a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for 2021-2022 and in 2019 was named as one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Orange County Business Journal and the Los Angeles Business Journal. For more: https://cnmllp.com/

