Clapper App Founder Edison Chen Awarded Hurun's US Innovation Most Promising Person 2021

Edison Chen, the founder of Clapper Media Group Inc. was selected as one of "the Most Promising Persons" in Hurun's 2021 US Innovation Outstanding Awards, released on November 23, 2021. This award program focuses on innovation, looking for leaders who bring new things, new methods, new paths, new benefits, and other outstanding innovation results to society.

In the era of globalization, Chinese entrepreneurs exude a dazzling light overseas. Clapper's founder, Edison Chen, was one of them. Born in 1992, Edison has been a serial entrepreneur and angel investor. Most recently in 2020, he founded a video and community-driven social platform, Clapper App. It lately received $3M strategic financing led by IDG Capital, SIG Asia Investments, and Starling Ventures.

Clapper is one of the fastest-growing social media apps and it has attracted more than 2 million users of Gen X & Y globally. The app allows users to share the latest trends and their real lives as they unfold via short form videos. It uses ‘equal opportunity' algorithms to show ordinary, real, and diverse communities of people through the sharing of short videos and live streams, instead of promoting influencing profiles with huge followings. It also works on a location-aggregation basis so users can see content from people nearby.

"On Clapper, you can feel like yourself," said Edison Chen, Founder and CEO of Clapper. "Chances are, you want to express your authentic self – your beliefs, your views and your real life. On Clapper you can be heard, be seen, and be valued."

The US Innovation Outstanding Awards is hosted by Hurun Report, one of the world's leading research organizations, which was founded by Hurun in 1999. It owns the "Hurun Report" magazine and the forum event series. The 2021 class of the award nominees include outstanding innovation figures from 64 companies such as Y Combinator, Amino Capital, Fusion Fund, SpaceX, Boss, Gitlab, UpHonest Capital, DataBricks, Coursera, VMware, and Robinhood.

About Clapper

Clapper is a live & video social platform using frontier AI technology for underserved communities. Clapper App has been listed in the top 10 lists of the App Store and Google Play in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries. Focused on providing both local and global video content to all app users, Clapper is presently the fastest-growing social media platform centered specifically on video content. For additional information, visit https://clapperapp.com/

