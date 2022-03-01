Lundberg Family Farms Names Craig Stevenson Chief Executive Officer

Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products, and US-grown quinoa, announces the selection of Craig Stevenson as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Stevenson succeeds Grant Lundberg, who has retired after 34 years with the company and 23 years as CEO. Lundberg joined the family-owned and -operated business after finishing graduate school in 1987. He was chosen by the company's founders—Eldon, Wendell, Harlan, and Homer—to be the first CEO of Lundberg Family Farms in 1998.

Stevenson, an alumnus of Michigan State University and a CPG veteran, began his career at Procter & Gamble. He joined Clorox in 1994 as a Sales Manager and subsequently served in a variety of internal Sales, Marketing, and International roles. He assumed leadership of the Professional Products Division in 2003, stepped in to lead the Burt's Bees natural personal care business in 2013, and expanded his scope to include the Renew Life Probiotics business in 2016. Most recently, Stevenson was named CEO of the Scholl's Wellness Company, where he steered the business through the worst of the pandemic while leading share and profit growth.

"We are thrilled to have Craig join the Lundberg family," said Grant Lundberg of his successor. "With his background in the CPG industry, we are confident Craig will offer a fresh perspective and lead us to future growth as we enter this exciting new chapter in Lundberg's history."

Stevenson will assume the role of CEO on March 14th, 2022.

"I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to join Lundberg Family Farms," Stevenson said. "I hope to follow in the footsteps of Grant and his family as we forge ahead and continue to deliver on Lundberg's purpose: To cultivate a healthier world from the ground up by bringing our family's harvest to every family's table."

About Lundberg Family Farms

Since 1937, Lundberg Family Farms has been growing wholesome, great-tasting rice while tending to soil, air, water, and wildlife as carefully as their crops. Now led by the family's third generation, the company uses organic and sustainable farming practices to create thoughtfully crafted rice and quinoa products that are truly farm to table, all while protecting and improving the environment for future generations. For more information, visit www.lundberg.com and follow the farm on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

