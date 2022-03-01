ZNet Technologies and Acronis Expand Partnership in USA and Canada to Empower Service Providers

ZNet Technologies will equip service providers in USA and Canada with automation for delivering Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, the comprehensive cyber protection platform

ZNet Technologies (http://znetcorp.com/), a leading cloud and cybersecurity services distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services, today announced a new partnership with Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, in the North America (USA and Canada) region. The partnership brings together Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, the most comprehensive cyber protection solutions suite available and ZNet's automation platform to automate billing and delivery of Acronis solutions for service providers.

As a result of the new alliance, ZNet partners can offer services based on a comprehensive range of cyber protection solutions, including backup, disaster recovery, AI-enhanced anti-malware, endpoint security and management tools, advanced packs, file sync and share, and blockchain-based file notarization and e-signature services – all of which are managed via a single console and delivered and billed via ZNet's automation platform.

ZNet has also won the Acronis #CyberFit Innovation Award at the recently concluded Acronis #CyberFit Summit Singapore for empowering partners by bringing technology innovation with automation and Go-To-Market strategies. The award was announced jointly by Patrick Pulvermueller, Acronis CEO, and Pasha Ershow, SVP – APJ & MEA Sales & Global Channel at Acronis.

"Acronis' high-quality, AI-enhanced cyber protection solutions meet a critical need of providing comprehensive security against new-age cyber threats and vulnerabilities," said Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet Technologies Private Limited. "Acronis is an incredible solution for our partners looking to equip their end-users with high-end, sophisticated all-in-one cyber protection solution. With addition of Acronis in our portfolio for USA and Canada, combined with our home-grown service delivery and business automation platform, we aim to enable partners to deliver Acronis cyber protection solutions with flexible billing options and complete automation."

The automation capabilities mean that ZNet partners will be able to provision and manage billing for their Acronis customers' licensing from a single interface, simplifying their onboarding, provisioning, billing, support, and reporting. Partners can also allow their clients to monitor their existing consumption and upgrade/downgrade plans if required.

"The cyberthreat landscape has changed dramatically over the past two years, causing organizations to seek not only greater security, but lower costs and improved efficiency – creating unique opportunities for service providers who offer in-demand cyber protection services," said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. "ZNet is a long-time Acronis partner with an exceptionally qualified and technically certified team, and its proven track record of delivering the best cyber protection solutions and empowering its partners projects a bright and successful future together."

About ZNet Technologies

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, incorporated in 2009, is a cloud services provider offering cloud infrastructure and managed services to partners and end customers across the globe. ZNet powers well over 90K websites and applications globally with the wide portfolio of cloud and infrastructure offerings. The business units of ZNet include ZNetLive (cloud and cybersecurity services provider) and RackNap (cloud service delivery and business automation platform). ZNet offers services from Acronis, NTT, Perpetuuiti, Plesk, Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba Cloud and managed services via its certified cloud professionals. RackNap helps with automating the delivery of cloud services and helps bill the usage based on actual consumption.

ZNet is owned by RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd.). Founded in 1989, RP tech India is the fastest-growing value-added distributor of IT and mobility solutions with 50 branches and 50 service centers across India. Growing at a consistent 25% CAGR YoY, the company offers products from over 25+ renowned global brands to 9000+ customers spread across 750+ towns/cities in India. For more information, visit http://znetcorp.com/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees and offices in 34 locations worldwide. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 26 languages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005112/en/