Worldwide Healthcare Big Data Analytics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cerner, IBM and Inovalon Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare big data analytics market reached a value of US$ 31.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 71.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Big data analytics is a type of advanced analytics which consists of a set of statistical algorithms and predictive models supported by high-performance analytics systems. With high-powered computing systems, these solutions offer several business benefits in the healthcare industry such as effective marketing, new revenue opportunities, better operational efficiency and improved patient care. At present, various healthcare organizations ranging from multi-provider groups and single-physician offices to large hospital networks are increasingly adopting big data analytics. This rise can be attributed to the multiple advantages of this service which include detecting healthcare fraud quickly and efficiently, and analyzing clinical trials and patient records.

In the coming years, the existing healthcare data volume is expected to grow significantly owing to the rapid change in healthcare reimbursement models. Owing to this, organizations in the industry are leveraging big data analytics to reduce inefficiency in clinical operations, research and development, and public healthcare. In clinical activities, these solutions help in conducting comparative effectiveness research for defining more cost-effective and clinically relevant ways for diagnosing and treating patients.

Similarly, in research and development, big data analytics enables operators to create predictive models for lowering attrition and producing more targeted R&D pipeline in drugs and devices. Moreover, big data analytics helps in analyzing and tracking disease patterns, outbreaks and transmission for improving public health surveillance. Such benefits and advantages are currently driving the demand for big data analytics market in the healthcare industry.

