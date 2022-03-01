Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Markets, 2022-2030: Focus on Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers), Technology, Class of drugs, End user and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4%

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments.

However, the need for high capital investments and the reluctance of small hospitals to offer TDM services may restrain the growth of this market.

Consumables in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the requirement of repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population (especially in Japan and China), universal government healthcare coverage in Japan (for transplantation & related diagnostic procedures), government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection and health check-ups, rising government expenditure in China and India to modernize and expand healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The prominent players operating in the therapeutic drug monitoring market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany).

