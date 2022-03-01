Worldwide Warship and Naval Vessels Industry to 2027 - Featuring Babcock International, General Dynamics and CSIC Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Warship and Naval Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global warship and naval vessels market reached a value of US$ 60.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 85.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Babcock International Group
- General Dynamics
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Lockheed Martin
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- CSIC
- DSME
- Fincantieri
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Navantia
- Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Warships and naval vessels are intently built to serve in war and belong to the naval forces of a country. Warships are much faster, safer and more maneuverable than merchant ships and represent a key component of a country's naval force. Unlike merchant ships that carries cargo, warships are designed to carry only weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies for the crew onboard. Although warships and naval vessels belong to the navy; individuals, cooperatives, and corporations have also been operating them.
One of the biggest factors driving the global market for warships and naval vessels is the continuous growth in the global defense spending. Driven by a rise in regional conflicts, the global defense spending has been rising continuously in recent years. In 2018, the global defense spending reached around US$ 1.8 Trillion. This growth has been largely catalyzed by a rise in defense budgets by countries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions, such as China, India and Saudi Arabia. Countries are currently spending extensively on upgrading and expanding their current fleet of naval vessels. Apart from participating in offensive operations against enemy forces, naval vessels are also involved in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What was the global warship and naval vessels market size in 2021?
2. What will be the global warship and naval vessels market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
3. What are the global warship and naval vessels market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global warship and naval vessels market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global warship and naval vessels market?
6. What is the global warship and naval vessels market breakup by type?
7. What is the global warship and naval vessels market breakup by application?
8. What are the major regions in the global warship and naval vessels market?
9. Who are the leading warship and naval vessels manufacturers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Warship and Naval Vessels Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Price Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
9.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6v2e1k
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005905/en/
