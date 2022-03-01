Marion Process Solutions Announces Updated Website

New Site Upgrades User Experience, Highlights Company's Custom Products and Services

Marion Process Solutions, a division of AMP Advanced Material Processing, announced today the launch of a redesigned company website, https://www.marionsolutions.com/. Visitors will immediately notice the enhanced user navigation and fresh look showcasing the markets that utilize Marion's industry-leading mixing, drying and blending equipment.

The new website is updated for better mobile rendering, with new graphics and increased loading speed. Most importantly, the company has redesigned the navigation of the site to be centered on customer experience so visitors can easily find the solutions they need among the various equipment Marion offers for manufacturers of all sizes.

"We're a company with more than 85 years of experience designing solutions based on listening to our customers," said Seth Vance, AMP CEO. "We felt it was time to enhance our website to make it easier and faster than ever for customers to find the technical details, specifications and applications information they need."

The new layout centers on customers' basic process needs – Mix, Blend, Dry Reduce, Engineered Systems and Testing. From the navigation bar users can view solutions within each section, from Marion-innovated processes on down to specific custom options and examples of previous solutions customers have developed in partnership with Marion. The site also features a more robust Industry focus and resource center with data sheets, handbooks, white papers, webinars and other materials.

"We wanted to have the website act as a resource center for mixing, blending and other process solutions with materials directly from the Marion subject matter experts," Vance noted. "No matter if you want to approach it from a process or industry standpoint, or need the leading testing, integration or after-market support services available, this new site is your first step towards the solution you need."

Early beta testing of the website has received very positive reviews. Visitors have noted the ease in finding the exact solutions and products they need to enhance their process manufacturing. Marion anticipates adding more resources and products announcements as they develop. Customers and visitors are encouraged to bookmark the site so they can return often to find the solutions that will enhance their company's product offerings.

About Marion Process Solutions

Founded in 1938, Marion Process Solutions is dedicated to delivering custom-manufactured processing solutions to companies in the food, nutraceutical, mineral, plastic, chemical and biomass industries. With process solutions installed in 75 countries on 6 continents, serving hundreds of global Fortune 1000 companies, the Marion brand serves as the standard of excellence in the bulk material handling industry. Marion is part of the Advanced Material Processing, along with Kason Corporation. For more information, visit marionsolutions.com.

