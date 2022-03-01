Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2022-2030: Breakdown by Aerial Delivery Drones & Ground Delivery Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autonomous last mile delivery market is valued at USD 860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,964 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.5%.

The Incorporation of advanced sense and avoid systems in aerial delivery drones, expansion of eCommerce, and increased use of low-cost and light payload drones by startups for product delivery have led to the growth of autonomous last mile aerial deliveries worldwide.

Also, the growing usage of autonomous ground delivery vehicles is witnessed in the food and retail sector. It is mainly due to congestion in urban areas. Due to congestion, product delivery to far-flung and remote locations, invalid or incorrect address details, hard to locate destinations, clubbed with the issue of severe labour shortage often result in increased product delivery costs.

Automatic delivery could be transformational for the retail industry, decreasing delivery costs by 80% to 90% compared to a human being doing it. Furthermore, advancement in technology for autonomous ground delivery vehicles and an increase in venture funding for the development of next-level ground delivery vehicles has enhanced the market growth.

The market for delivery drones in the aerial segment and self-driving vans & trucks in the ground segment is projected to grow with higher CAGR due to the increasing need for autonomous delivery solutions in the food and retail sectors and the growing need for contact-less healthcare supply deliveries using autonomous ground vehicles /aerial drones owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners of autonomous last mile delivery market are Starship Technologies (US), JD.com (China), Nuro (US), Amazon (US), Kiwi Campus (US), Zipline (US), United Parcel Service (US), Wing (US), Flirtey (SkyDrop) and Aerodyne Group (Malaysia).

These key players offer drones applicable for various sector and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America and Africa.

Premium Insights

Use of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Medical and Retail Deliveries to Drive Market Growth

Logistics & Transportation to be the Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market in Us Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR

Market Dynamics

Aerial Delivery Drone

Drivers

Incorporation of Advanced Sense and Avoid Systems in Aerial Delivery Drones

Expansion of Ecommerce

Increased Use of Low-Cost and Light Payload Drones by Startups for Product Delivery

Restraints

Lack of Required Infrastructure to Support Operations of Aerial Delivery Drones in Emerging Economies

Limited Bandwidth and Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones

Lack of Charging Infrastructure Hinders Long Endurance Delivery Missions

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Drone Delivery Services During COVID-19 Crisis

Rise in Technological Advancements in Delivery Drones

Growth Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of Value Chain of Aerial Drone Deliveries

Incorporation of IoT in Ecosystem of Aerial Delivery Drones

Challenges

Issues Related to Traffic Management of Aerial Delivery Drones

Safety and Security Issues Related to Use of Aerial Delivery Drones

Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Drivers

Increased Usage of Autonomous Ground Delivery Vehicles in Retail & Food

Increased Adoption of Autonomous Ground Delivery Vehicles due to Advanced Technological Features

Increase in Venture Funding for Development of Next-Level Ground Delivery Vehicles

Restraints

Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Regulations Pertaining to Operations of Ground Delivery Vehicles

Performance Issues in Untested Environments and Lack of Appropriate Decision Making

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Agvs in Delivery of Healthcare Supplies due to COVID-19

Flourishing Ecommerce Industry Across the Globe

Challenges

Limited Operational Range of Ground Delivery Vehicles

Vulnerability of Ground Delivery Vehicles to Cyber Threats due to Their Automation

Risk of Operational Malfunctioning in Populated Areas

Impact of COVID-19 on Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

Use of Autonomous Last Mile Technology Against COVID-19

Range/Scenarios

Average Selling Price

Value Chain Analysis

Market Ecosystem Map

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Trade Data Statistics

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Drone Operations

US: Rules and Guidelines by Faa for Operation of Drones

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

3D Printed Aerial and Ground Robots

Improvements in Battery Technology

Cloud Robotics Technology

Wireless Charging Technology

Automated Ground Control Stations

Computer Vision

Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Effective Navigation

Advanced Algorithms and Analytics

Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

5G Technology

Blockchain

Technology Analysis

Sensor Technology

Designing Robust Ai-Based Perception Components

Case Study Analysis for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Aerial Delivery

Use of Zipline Drones to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Ghana

Use of Wingcopter to Distribute COVID-19 Test Kits in Malawi and Rwanda

Use of Speedbird Aero to Offer On-Demand Food Delivery

Use of Project Wing of Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia

Regulators Approve Trial Flights of Urban Flight Delivery Systems of Drone Delivery Canada

Ele.Me Starts Food Delivery Using Drones in Shanghai

Sf Express Received License to Start Aerial Drone-Based Network for Deliveries Within Pilot Zones of China

Emqopter Delivers Food Parcels in Germany Using Aerial Delivery Drones

Skyways Uav of Airbus Helicopters Conducts Its First Parcel Delivery in Singapore

Dhl Successfully Completed Trails of Bvlos Medicine Delivery Flights Across Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Case Study Analysis for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Ground Delivery

Use of Autonomous Delivery by Foodpanda in Singapore

Use of Ground Robots by Starship Technologies in Collaboration with Sodexo to Deliver Food

Use of Ground Robots by Savioke for Room Delivery Services to Maintain Contactless Delivery with Regards to COVID-19 Relief

Use of Ground Robots by Jd.Com for Delivery of Medical Supplies with Regards to COVID-19 Relief in Wuhan

Amazon Started Delivering Parcels Using Ground Delivery Robots Named Scout in Washington

Use of Ground Robots by Pepsico to Deliver Food to University Students

Fedex Employed Its Battery-Powered Sameday Bots to Deliver Parcels

Impact of Megatrends

Last Mile Delivery Automation

E-Mobility and Green Initiative

Rapid Urbanization and Megacity Logistics

Innovations & Patent Registrations

Company Profiles

Ground Delivery Vehicle

Key Players

Starship Technologies

Nuro

Jd.Com, Inc.

Amazon

Kiwi Campus

Caterpillar Inc.

Continental Ag

Panasonic Corporation

Teleretail

Unsupervised.Ai

Fedex

Waymo LLC

Alibaba Group

Aethon (St Engineering)

Cruise LLC

Other Players

Autox

Neolix

Robomart

Udelv

Boxbot

Aerial Delivery Drone

Key Players

Matternet, Inc.

Zipline

Deutsche Post Dhl

United Parcel Service

Flirtey (Skydrop)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Workhouse Group Inc.

Wing

Skycart

Airbus

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Walmart

Dpdgroup

Aerodyne Group

Other Players

Flytrex

Manna Aero

Wingcopter

Elroy Air

Swoop Aero

