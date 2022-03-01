The 9th World Water Forum Will Take Place in Dakar From March 21 to 26

Jointly organized by the World Water Council and the Senegalese government, the 9th edition of the World Water Forum will be held in Dakar, Senegal, from March 21 to 26, 2022 with the theme "Water Security for Peace and Development". This is the first time that this international event will be held in sub-Saharan Africa.
Conceived as a catalyst for engagement and action, the World Water Forum aims to strengthen the world's capacity to respond to contemporary water-related challenges. This 9th edition of the event is structured around four priorities: water security and sanitation; water for rural development; cooperation; "Tools and Means" including the crucial issues of financing, governance, knowledge management and innovation.
Dubbed the "Forum of Answers", the 9th World Water Forum aims to achieve meaningful results and solutions for communities around the world. It will bring together a high-level audience from all continents, including representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, major corporations, humanitarian foundations and associations, researchers and academics, and politicians.
The 9th World Water Forum is also intended to be a platform of expression for all stakeholders (including women's groups, youth, farmers, herders and fishermen) and will thus contribute to the qualitative transformation of people's daily lives and to the improvement of the performance of productive sectors.
"We are very proud to bring together governments, the private sector and civil society organizations to strengthen the implementation of actions needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals" said Abdoulaye Sene, the Executive Secretary of the 9th World Water Forum.
To participate in the Forum: https://signup.worldwaterforum.org/en/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005821/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.