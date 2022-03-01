The 9th World Water Forum Will Take Place in Dakar From March 21 to 26

Jointly organized by the World Water Council and the Senegalese government, the 9th edition of the World Water Forum will be held in Dakar, Senegal, from March 21 to 26, 2022 with the theme "Water Security for Peace and Development". This is the first time that this international event will be held in sub-Saharan Africa.

Conceived as a catalyst for engagement and action, the World Water Forum aims to strengthen the world's capacity to respond to contemporary water-related challenges. This 9th edition of the event is structured around four priorities: water security and sanitation; water for rural development; cooperation; "Tools and Means" including the crucial issues of financing, governance, knowledge management and innovation.

Dubbed the "Forum of Answers", the 9th World Water Forum aims to achieve meaningful results and solutions for communities around the world. It will bring together a high-level audience from all continents, including representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, major corporations, humanitarian foundations and associations, researchers and academics, and politicians.

The 9th World Water Forum is also intended to be a platform of expression for all stakeholders (including women's groups, youth, farmers, herders and fishermen) and will thus contribute to the qualitative transformation of people's daily lives and to the improvement of the performance of productive sectors.

"We are very proud to bring together governments, the private sector and civil society organizations to strengthen the implementation of actions needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals" said Abdoulaye Sene, the Executive Secretary of the 9th World Water Forum.

To participate in the Forum: https://signup.worldwaterforum.org/en/

