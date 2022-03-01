Global Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hepatitis diagnostic tests market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.25% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Siemens AG
- Abbott Laboratories
- MedMira Inc
- Qiagen Inc
- Beckman Coulter Inc (Danaher Corporation)
- F. Hoffmann Roche
- Diasorin S.p.A
- bioMerieux
- Hologic Inc
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Hepatitis represents a major global health threat that requires an urgent response. According to estimates, hepatitis causes 1.3 Million-1.5 Million deaths each year, a figure that is comparable to the deaths caused by tuberculosis and even higher than those caused by HIV. Moreover, while mortality from diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria are now declining, mortality from hepatitis has been rising. According to estimates around 325-350 Million people across the globe are carriers of hepatitis B or C virus infections, which may remain asymptomatic for decades. Moreover, every year, around 1.75 Million people get infected by the hepatitis C virus infection. Unless these people receive timely testing and treatment, they are at risk of severe liver disease and even death. Diagnostic tests help in the early detection of hepatitis infections and increase the chances of survival of the patient by correct medication and treatment.
The global demand of hepatitis diagnostic tests is currently exhibiting strong growth. This market is currently being catalyzed by a number of factors such as the increasing burden of hepatitis across the globe, rising number of blood transfusions and donations, technological advancements and the advantages offered by PoC (Point of Care) test, and rising awareness levels. A major trend being witnessed in this market has been a shift from conventional testing methods to molecular diagnostics. This has resulted in an increased accuracy and reduced the total time required to get the results.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hepatitis diagnostic tests industry?
- What is the breakup of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market on the basis of test type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?
- What is the structure of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Test Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Price Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Test Type
7 Market Breakup by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Key Players
8.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hougs
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005897/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.