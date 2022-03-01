Newegg Helps Customers Score Discounts in March

E-commerce retailer offers lower prices on a wide variety of products throughout the month

Newegg NEGG, a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced its March 2022 sales calendar, offering customers great deals on a wide variety of products available on Newegg.com.

Newegg's Madness Sale runs throughout March and features discounts on a wide variety of products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newegg's Madness Sale starts today and runs the entire month of March with discounts across all product categories.

Sales include:

Let the Games Begin : Tip off the month from March 1-7 with discounts across all categories.

: Tip off the month from March 1-7 with discounts across all categories. Gaming Madness : Deals on all things gaming-related from March 8-14 may be slam dunks.

: Deals on all things gaming-related from March 8-14 may be slam dunks. PC and Peripheral Power Play : For the DIY builder working on a rig, discounts on hardware, components and accessories dribble out from March 15-21.

: For the DIY builder working on a rig, discounts on hardware, components and accessories dribble out from March 15-21. Shoot, Score and Save : Storage and network equipment to bring out the best in a variety of systems rolls out from March 22-28.

: Storage and network equipment to bring out the best in a variety of systems rolls out from March 22-28. Mega Deal Madness: Beat the buzzer before the month ends with additional discounts from March 29-31.

Also, score with 72-hour flash sales throughout the month featuring a wide selection of products. All sales will be featured prominently on Newegg.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG, headquartered in the City of Industry, Calif., within Los Angeles County, is a top global technology e-commerce retailer, serving customers throughout North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming products, home appliances, automotive and a wide assortment of additional products. Newegg also offers products and services for businesses, including IT, marketing, logistics and other partner services. For more information: Newegg.com.

