Edge Focus Bolsters Fintech Expertise with Multiple Strategic Appointments

Edge Focus, a technology company that applies machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze credit, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neel Mehta as Chief Marketing Officer, YeeMan Bergstrom as Principle Data Scientist, and Martin Bligh as Principal Engineer. These appointments build on the success of 2021 and signal the company's strategic growth following recent partnerships with Brevan Howard and DRW, announced last fall.

Neel Mehta joined the firm as CMO, where he will oversee global marketing and capital strategies, and will source capacity, build strategic ventures, and develop new partnerships, together with Chief Operating Officer, Hirak Biswas. Prior to Edge Focus, Neel served in senior business development roles focused on capital raise efforts and broader business strategy. He was Head of U.S. Business Development for Glen Point Capital and Global Head of Business Development at Litespeed Management. Early in his career, Neel invested across asset classes at Willis Towers Watson, where he also oversaw hedge fund research in the U.S.

"I am very proud of the level of talent we have been able to attract. Neel brings a wealth of experience and an expansive network across the asset management, venture capital, and institutional investor landscape that will be instrumental in fueling our growth," said COO Biswas.

YeeMan Bergstrom joined the firm in the key role of Principle Data Scientist. She will work closely with Chief Investment Officer, Kevin Hennessy, on industry-leading quantitative research initiatives. YeeMan brings over a decade of experience leading data science and software developments across multiple industries, including banking, algorithmic financial trading, and early stage fintech companies.

"YeeMan has a rare blend of top-tier quantitative research and software development skills. Coupled with her unwavering high technical standards, she is an invaluable asset to our company," said CIO Hennessy.

Martin Bligh joined the firm as Principal Engineer and will be responsible for leading the firm's technology infrastructure initiatives alongside Chief Technology Officer, Frank Jones. Martin brings over a decade of experience in high-frequency trading across asset classes, including whole stack technology development, architecture, technology management, and research and algorithmic portfolio management. After working for Google and IBM, Martin was Head of Systems and Technology research for Two Sigma, before becoming a Partner at Virtu.

"We are very excited to welcome Martin to Edge Focus. He adds nearly three decades of experience working with complex operating systems at some extremely high caliber firms, which will undoubtedly strengthen the team's core capabilities," said CTO Jones.

Edge Focus and its strategic partners continue to invest heavily in the fintech lending space. Having established itself as a leader in the consumer market, with its unparalleled track record of pricing credit and minimizing defaults, Edge Focus is now focused on expansion into new lending markets. The firm is taking a data-first approach to high-growth credit segments and creating new partnerships to apply its technology in rapidly expanding markets.

About Edge Focus

Launched in 2017, Edge Focus develops and operates an advanced fintech platform powered by proprietary ML and AI-driven technology. The company is led by former quantitative, high frequency and fundamental hedge fund investors with successful track records in capital markets.

The firm's credit engines are capable of underwriting, pricing and forecasting credit default risk with high degrees of accuracy, which has far reaching applications across investment management, consumer and SME lending industries, and other emerging areas of fintech credit.

As a minority owned/operated firm, Edge Focus is committed to socially responsible lending practices and believes in equitable access to capital that is priced fairly and free from bias.

