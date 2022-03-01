Bright MLS Appoints Melissa King Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships

Bright MLS, the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the Mid-Atlantic representing over 98,000 real estate professionals announced today that Melissa King has joined its senior leadership team as Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships. The addition of King to the team reflects the growing importance of industry collaboration. King will lead engagements on initiatives that explore solutions for MLSs, brokers, and technology vendors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005881/en/

Melissa King, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships, Bright MLS (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to welcome Melissa King to our senior leadership team," said Brian Donnellan, President and CEO, Bright MLS. "This marks another big step in our investment to develop the deep industry partnerships required during this time of disruptive technology that has provided new business model opportunities in residential real estate."

King brings a track record of being a driving force in real estate spanning over a decade—"integrity, knowledge, and raw tenacity" are just a few of the words that industry leaders use to describe her. Most recently, she served as Director of Industry Relations for Compass. Prior, King spent 10 years at Stellar MLS—the third largest multiple listing service in the U.S.— in a series of management and executive roles within product, data, technology, and compliance. King has served on multiple industry Boards and Committees, including the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS), the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO).

"Bright MLS continues to prove that a superior MLS experience is not restricted by invisible boundaries, state or otherwise," said Melissa King. "Bright's leadership has an exciting vision for the company that is driven by possibilities, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Recently, Bright announced an agreement with California Regional MLS (CRMLS) to collaborate on technology solutions for the MLS industry. King will play a critical role in the CRMLS collaboration, in addition to future industry partnerships.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS's real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading multiple listing service (MLS), Bright supports over 98,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve the more than 20 million homeowners in its footprint. In 2021, Bright's customers facilitated over 500,000 real estate transactions, totaling $142B through our system. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005881/en/