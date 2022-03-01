Best's Review Explores the Rise of Shock Verdicts

The March issue of Best's Review examines how the growing number of shock verdicts is affecting the insurance industry and market:
- In "Shock Verdicts: Insurers Sound the Alarm as Billion-Dollar Jury Awards Drive Up Claims Costs," insurers and legal experts discuss their concerns about shock verdicts including how they are harming the economy.
- "Insurers: Third-Party Litigation Is Fueling Rise in Shock Verdicts" explains the growth of third-party litigation as an investment opportunity and how it has led to an escalation in court expenses.
- Insurance executives explore solutions for promoting transparency in court cases and limiting shock verdicts' negative effects in "Insurers Call for Reform, Public Awareness in Fight to Curb Shock Verdicts."
- Also included in the March issue:
- "NAIC Revisions to Capital Requirements Widen Opportunities for Real Estate Investments by Life Insurers" examines how a lowered factor for life and health companies could attract new investments despite uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- "Mortality Trends Raise Underwriting Questions for Life Insurers" reports on losses incurred by life insurers and their concern over the possibility of underreported COVID-19 deaths.
- AM Best TV interviews the National Flood Insurance Program's David Maurstad about the new Risk Rating 2.0 insurance methodology in "NFIP Executive: We Want to Continue to Work With Private Sector After Disasters."
Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging insurance issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Full access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
