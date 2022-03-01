Alen Appoints Chief Technology Officer to Drive Company's Clean Air Technology Revolution

Bharti Patel Leads Product and Technology Innovation of Industry-Leading Air Purifiers

Alen, a leader in High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purification solutions, today named Bharti Patel its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Patel is driving Alen's clean air revolution by leading the digital integration of the company's trusted and top-rated True HEPA air purification products.

"With Covid outbreaks, rampant fires and the growth of allergies, it is now time to put control of these units in the hands of people to manage the air quality of all the environments in which they breathe – whether that is work, school or home," said Andy Graham, CEO of Alen. "With Bharti's leadership, we can now rethink and evaluate our products to meet the growing needs and demands of today's connected consumer. We also look to her to help create the next generation of products and services to elevate the user experience."

Prior to joining Alen in 2020, Bharti spent 20+ years with IBM including various key executive roles providing strategic leadership that drove product innovation and enhanced market competitiveness for IBM products in e-commerce, mobile, social, embedded technologies, middleware and storage. Bharti has a strong track record of creating new streams of revenue through innovation in various business units, creating and leading highly talented R&D teams of 900+ members across different geographies and has managed products generating multi-billion-dollar revenue for IBM. Bharti is passionate about creating exceptional customer experiences by putting customers first. Bharti has extensively worked with c-suites of Fortune 500 companies and has earned recognition for delivering extraordinary products and offerings. Patel has a Master of Science in Engineering from The Indian Institute of Science, ranked among the most prestigious academic institutions in India. She plans to leverage her enterprise experience to drive Alen's B2B growth and technological product advancements.

"Technology only continues to advance, and it is my passion to drive innovation in everything we do, create and bring to our customers," said Bharti Patel, CTO of Alen. "As CTO, my primary focus is to drive innovation in creating thoughtfully designed and highly effective air purifying solutions that transform indoor environments because the quality of your life depends on the quality of the air you breathe."

Alen products use the power of next-generation air purification technology to defeat the spread of viruses by capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles to the level of 0.1 microns, a clean margin that protects against allergens, dust, mold, bacteria and many aerosolized viruses. Alen's BreatheSmart products currently feature advanced particle sensor technology that provides the status of the air quality in a room and when harmful particles are detected. Auto-mode can automatically adjust purifying power to keep the air pure 24/7.

Alen air purifiers are now in 67,000 classrooms up from 30,000 at the start of the pandemic, 200,000 homes and there are over 1,200 businesses with more than 75,000 air purifiers across the nation amid rising demand to eliminate 99.9 percent of particulates to create clean, safe shared air. The company is expected to announce a new digital component to its BreatheSmart devices in the coming weeks.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews by customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen's mission is to improve quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air.

