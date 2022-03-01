Foster Grant Launches SUN LUV, the Ultimate New Sunglasses Collection Celebrating Individuality, Connection, and Sustainability

The #1 selling sunglasses brand in the U.S.* taps actress Jasmine Cephas Jones to help spotlight the SUN LUV mission

FGX International, a leading eyewear designer and marketer, is celebrating the launch of SUN LUV, a new socially conscious, uni-sex sunglasses collection from its hallmark brand, Foster Grant®. The launch bolsters the innovation coming from Foster Grant, the #1 selling sunglasses brand in the U.S.*

Foster Grant SUN LUV has tapped actress Jasmine Cephas Jones to bring awareness to the pillars the SUN LUV collection supports, including individuality, connection, and responsibility – to ourselves, each other, and our planet.

"I'm honored to use my voice to help launch SUN LUV to a new generation of Foster Grant consumers," said Jasmine Cephas Jones. "Foster Grant SUN LUV is youthful and playful but aware – it embodies the desire to do good, to be cognizant of our surroundings and our peers, all while celebrating our own individuality."

"All for one and one for all" (#A4114A) is the premise behind Foster Grant's new SUN LUV collection, which revels in good habits, good vibes, and ultimate self-expression. Designed to reach a confident, fashion-forward, and bold consumer, the SUN LUV collection features premium eyewear at an accessible price point of $40. The SUN LUV collection has two moods – Chill and Play. Each mood has eight different sunglasses styles in a variety of bright and bold colorways only available at FosterGrant.com and Amazon.com.

"We know our customers want to feel good about their choice to purchase our eyewear. Foster Grant SUN LUV sunglasses are designed to help our customers express their own individuality while celebrating their connection to others and the planet," said Denna Singleton, SVP Global Marketing and Portfolio Transformation, FGX. "FGX is on a sustainability journey across our company. For the Foster Grant SUN LUV launch, we are bringing this journey to life by having all of the styles come in a 100% recyclable brown paper tube that can be reused or recycled."

The packaging is 100% recyclable, and is also stylishly printed and can be repurposed creatively. Each case comes with an A4114A® microfiber pouch and a plastic rubber A4114A® bracelet to "share the LUV" when worn out in the world.

The Foster Grant SUN LUV launch supports the FGX commitment to ongoing sustainability efforts, and reinforces the innovation coming from FGX, an industry leader in eyewear. Earlier this year, FGX announced four new Foster Grant collections, Styles for Y.O.U., To-Go, Polarized for Digital Devices, and Pop of Power Blue Light Readers, delivering new design and lens technology with a focus on diversity, inclusion and convenience.

About FGX

FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands and ecommerce channels including Foster Grant®, Gargoyles®, Readers.com®, SunglassWarehouse.com®, and SolarShield®. For more information, visit fgxi.com.

*Source: VisionWatch 12ME Plano Sunglass: Total report, Total sunglass sales by brand - units, for 12ME March 2021 (The Vision Council, March 2021).

