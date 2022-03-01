Dr. Julie L. Gerberding to Retire from Merck

Merck MRK, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, chief patient officer and executive vice president, population health and sustainability, will be retiring from Merck in May 2022. Earlier today, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) announced that Dr. Gerberding will become CEO of the FNIH on May 16.

"Julie's accomplishments during her 12 years with Merck will have an impact on our company, our communities and the patients we serve that extends well beyond her tenure with us," said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. "Julie embraced and embodied Merck's commitment to patients and to our purpose to save and improve lives. Julie has been instrumental in developing our environmental, social and governance strategy, which will enable Merck to continue our exemplary legacy of being a force for good in the world. I am grateful to her for her leadership and for her many contributions to our company and global health."

