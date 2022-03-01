Groove Wins Two 2022 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service

Groove receives Stevie Awards for "Customer Service Department of the Year" and "Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year" for two years in a row

Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has received two 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Groove received a Silver Stevie Award for "Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year" and a Bronze Stevie Award for "Customer Service Department of the Year." This marks two years in a row that Groove has won Stevie Awards in these categories.

The Stevie's Customer Service Department of the Year Award recognizes everyone who works formally in customer service, regardless of their role or location, while the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year Award recognizes service teams that directly engage customers.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Industry-Leading Customer Support

Groove's Product and Technical Support Teams are structured to provide an immediate response, resulting in a 2021 median first response time of 4m 29s and an overall median response time of 4m 19s.

Groove earned a 98.6% customer satisfaction score (CSAT) in 2021 vs. an industry average of 77% for computer software (Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index). Groove has maintained its CSAT score above 98% for the past two years.

"A 98.6 CSAT score is unheard of in our industry, and I couldn't be more proud of my team for earning such amazing feedback from our customers, year after year," said Phil Legnitto, Head of Product Support at Groove. "‘Care More' is one of Groove's core values, and our team lives this value every day as we go above and beyond to quickly respond to support requests, ensuring they get the most out of Groove as their sales engagement partner."

Groove Customer Support Accolades on G2

Groove has received extensive positive feedback about its customer service and support from verified reviews on G2, including:

"Their support team is the most amazing I have ever met. They are friendly, fast and resolutive!" - Regina S., Datadog

"Groove's customer support & services teams are incredibly responsive and willing to jump in to provide not only technical support (if needed) but also best practice & thought leadership to see our company succeed." - Antonio L., Eventbrite

"The Customer Success and support teams are top-notch. They are very fast to respond and always happy to help!" - Monte K., Odaseva

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what's driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce native, it has the most advanced activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it's automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.

Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, BBVA, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

