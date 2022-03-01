East Point Energy Sells 100 Megawatt Energy Storage Project to Aypa Power

East Point Energy, a leading energy storage developer, announced the sale of the Yadkins Energy Storage project to Aypa Power, a Blackstone portfolio company and developer, owner and operator of energy storage and hybrid generation assets. The 100 MW project will be located in Chesapeake, Virginia. East Point will continue to provide development services to the project.
Energy storage projects like Yadkins are an essential component of Virginia's 100% clean energy future, as outlined in the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The project will increase grid resilience and is well-sited to support the Hampton Roads load growth and planned offshore wind interconnecting nearby.
"East Point was an early mover in Virginia; development of the Yadkins project began in 2018," said East Point Energy CEO, Andrew Foukal. "The Project reflects East Point's fundamentals-based approach to project siting, which is a result of over a decade of developing renewable energy projects across the country. It has been a pleasure to work with the Aypa Power team, and we look forward to making this project a success."
"It was great to work with East Point on this acquisition, and we are excited to have their continued development support going forward," said Aypa Power CEO, Moe Hajabed. "Demand for renewable generation continues to grow in Virginia, and storage is needed to provide flexible capacity to better integrate such renewables into the grid."
About East Point Energy
East Point Energy is a leading energy storage project development firm located in Charlottesville, Virginia. East Point is developing over 4 gigawatts of energy storage projects in various markets around the country, helping to transform the grid into a renewable, resilient, and affordable system for generations to come. For more information, visit www.eastpointenergy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005328/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.