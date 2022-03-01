PharmaJet Vaccine Delivery Featured at Sabin Vaccine Institute Conference

Needle-free delivery recommended for polio vaccination campaigns and routine use to increase coverage rates, reduce vaccine hesitancy, and save costs

PharmaJet®, a biotech company that has developed a more effective way of administering drugs and biologics with their innovative, needle-free injection technology, announced that their poster will be presented on March 1-3, 2022 at the Vaccination Acceptance Research Network (VARN) conference, sponsored by the Sabin Vaccine Institute. The poster, entitled Needle-free delivery of vaccines bridges vaccine coverage gaps in Somalia and Pakistan, is authored by J.V. Sannella (Gonzaga University), A.A. Obsie and M.Y. Elmi (World Health Organization, Global Polio Eradication Initiative), and K. Ngure and P. LaBarre (PharmaJet). This open conference (#VARN2022) will be held virtually, bringing together global experts, policymakers, practitioners, and social and behavioral science researchers.

Recent WHO-sponsored introductions of needle-free intradermal delivery of inactivated polio vaccine (ID-IPV) in Pakistan and Somalia have resulted in the immunization of over 3 million children. These pilots have been useful in assessing the benefits of needle-free ID-IPV for both campaign use and as a proxy assessment of routine administration. During these campaigns, PharmaJet and WHO collaborators assessed the effectiveness of training, healthcare worker and caregiver acceptance of the technology, and the impact of needle-free on coverage rates.

Overall, the effectiveness of training was assessed as very high. In Pakistan, there was an 18.4% increase in coverage compared to previous year, with 99.6% of caregivers and 97.6% of vaccinators surveyed stating a preference of needle-free over needle and syringe. In Somalia, 100% of caregivers surveyed reported they would be more likely to bring their child for vaccination in a future campaign that used needle-free injectors, citing the child's positive response to needle-free vaccination as the main reason. Additionally, of the healthcare workers surveyed, 100% reported that using needle-free injectors could increase vaccination rates.

The PharmaJet Tropis® Needle-free Injection System is a WHO-prequalified product in commercial use for COVID-19 vaccine administration. Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet commented, "The publications from use in Pakistan and the recent results from campaign use in Somalia further demonstrate that ID-IPV delivered by the Tropis System is a preferred and effective solution for polio immunization campaigns and can benefit routine use in countries aiming to increase coverage rates, reduce vaccine hesitancy and save costs."

For more information about PharmaJet visit www.pharmajet.com. View videos of the Somalia and Pakistan campaigns on the PharmaJet YouTube channel.

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's mission is to enable greater access to life improving pharmaceuticals. PharmaJet Needle-free Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit www.pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Sabin Vaccine Institute

The Sabin Vaccine Institute is a leading advocate for expanding vaccine access and uptake globally, advancing vaccine research and development, and amplifying vaccine knowledge and innovation. Unlocking the potential of vaccines through partnership, Sabin has built a robust ecosystem of funders, innovators, implementers, practitioners, policy makers and public stakeholders to advance its vision of a future free from preventable diseases. As a non-profit with more than two decades of experience, Sabin is committed to finding solutions that last and extending the full benefits of vaccines to all people, regardless of who they are or where they live. At Sabin, we believe in the power of vaccines to change the world. For more information, visit https://www.sabin.org and follow us on Twitter, @SabinVaccine.

About the Vaccine Acceptance and Demand Initiative (VARN)

The Sabin Vaccine Institute's Vaccine Acceptance and Demand program is actively building a multidisciplinary, global network referred to as the Vaccination Acceptance Research Network (VARN). The essence of VARN is to foster social and behavioral science research collaborations that drive action-oriented solutions to improve vaccine acceptance and vaccination uptake in low- and middle-income countries. The programs invest in research to further explore the social and behavioral dynamics of vaccine acceptance, including the use of social media interventions to address vaccine acceptance and demand barriers. They bring together communities of social science researchers and scholars, global health experts, and other stakeholders to share and disseminate knowledge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005052/en/