SYSPRO USA Extends Business Intelligence Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership With ZAP

ZAP Data Hub integrates effortlessly with SYSPRO ERP Software, offering advanced management, analytics, and reporting solutions
SYSPRO USA, a global provider of ERP software, today announced a partnership with ZAP, a leader in SaaS for data management and analytics, to offer customers an enhanced Business Intelligence solution, furthering SYSPRO ERP's robust data and analytics reporting capabilities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005047/en/
ZAP Data Hub integrates effortlessly with SYSPRO ERP Software, offering advanced management, analytics, and reporting solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The pandemic caused companies to accelerate their digital transformation plans by three to four years, according to a McKinsey study. In manufacturing, digitalization is vital to thrive, and an ERP system forms the foundation. SYSPRO not only provides that foundation for the mid-market manufacturer and distributor, but also partners with best-of-breed independent software vendors (ISVs) like ZAP who provide advanced capabilities on top of the ERP platform. Mid-market manufacturers can now access a business intelligence (BI) solution designed specifically for their needs.
"With the SYSPRO ERP and ZAP Data Hub partnership, we provide manufacturing and distribution companies with an agile platform that offers new ways to strategically action priorities based on enhanced data," said Sanjay Ejantkar, Vice President of Alliances, SYSPRO USA. "Since its pre-integrated with SYSPRO ERP, customers can begin slicing data quickly, bringing forth the information and meaningful reporting that they need."
ZAP Data Hub integrates effortlessly with SYSPRO ERP Software, providing joint customers with a data warehouse that pulls in SYSPRO data automatically using pre-defined ETL (extraction, transformation, and loading) tools. Additionally, customers may import data from additional sources to improve the accuracy of insights gleaned from the data.
"ZAP is excited to bring a rich history of unlocking ERP data and delivering comprehensive, analytical insights to the SYSPRO Partner and Customer community," said Trey Johnson, Senior Vice President of Americas – ZAP. "The value of having a SaaS-based, end-to-end data and analytics platform means access to data for decision making and insight, plus outcomes which accentuate the daily use of SYSPRO ERP Software. It is our absolute pleasure to be embarking on this journey with the members of the SYSPRO community and bringing a solution built just for them."
Click here for more information on ZAP and SYSPRO.
About SYSPRO
SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.
SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.
With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents, SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor. For more information and career opportunities, visit SYSPRO.com
About ZAP
ZAP is on a mission to demystify data and make business reporting easy. Founded in 2001, ZAP has offices in the US, Singapore, Europe, Australia, and South Africa serving a customer footprint across more than 45 countries worldwide.
The flagship product – ZAP Data Hub - is applicable to all industry sectors and is used in small to mid-sized businesses up to Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 organizations. The ZAP unified data model offers out-of-the-box connectors to major ERP's, CRM's, HRM's (plus many other data sources) to deliver instant business insight and automated governance without the data headache.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005047/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.