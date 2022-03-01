Union Home Mortgage Welcomes New Partner to Greater Birmingham Region

Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, today announced the hiring of Mark Moates as a Loan Officer in the Greater Birmingham region. In this role, Moates will produce and originate loans for homebuyers, helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006124/en/

Mark Moates, Union Home Mortgage (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the UHM team," said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "We look forward to utilizing his experience to further grow and develop our services to meet the needs of homebuyers in this region. Mark's industry insight and genuine excitement for all buyers are valuable assets for the continued success of Union Home Mortgage in Alabama."

In addition to the development of his regional network of new mortgage originators, Moates is responsible for supporting existing and first-time homeowners during the lending process.

"I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to work for an organization like Union Home Mortgage," said Moates. "I look forward to being a part of a great team of industry professionals and building relationships with not only other Partners, but homebuyers in the area."

Moates is an industry veteran with over 10 years of experience as a Loan Officer. Prior to joining UHM, he served as a Loan Officer at organizations including TJC Mortgage Inc. and FirstBank. Moates received his bachelor's degree from Auburn University.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 7 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006124/en/