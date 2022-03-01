Deepcell Accelerates Towards Commercialization with Key Appointments for Corporate Development and Customer Success

Deepcell, a life science company pioneering AI-powered cell classification and isolation for cell biology and translational research, today announced two new appointments of former Illumina and Pacific Biosciences life science industry veterans to drive the expansion of Deepcell's customer support capabilities, partnership ecosystem and corporate development. Cody Cain will join as Head of Corporate and Market Development, and Andrés Ortega was named Head of Customer Success.

"We are building the team and capabilities to support the commercialization of Deepcell's innovative AI-powered platform with highly experienced and talented leaders who will drive our market development efforts and ensure customer success," said Marc Montserrat, Chief Business Officer at Deepcell. "Scaling up our technology access partnerships and ensuring early customer success are key in our strategy towards full-scale commercialization and customer adoption. I am pleased that Cody Cain and Andy Ortega have joined us at such a pivotal time in our journey to transform cell analysis."

Cody Cain is an accomplished commercial leader with more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development. He spent over 10 years at Illumina and most recently led the single-cell multiomics US Region commercial team at Becton Dickinson. Earlier in his career, he held sales and sales leadership roles at Thermo Fisher, Life Technologies / Applied Biosystems as well as Stratagene and Invitrogen.

Andrés Ortega is a life sciences veteran who brings nearly three decades in customer service and support to his new role leading Customer Success at Deepcell. Prior to joining Deepcell, he led Global Field Services at Pacific Biosciences and Illumina, and lately he spent a decade as the managing director of TNK Associates.

"I am excited to join Deepcell at a critical time when the company is actively forming new partnerships, aligning with market opportunities, and nearing commercialization," said Cody Cain, the Head of Corporate and Market Development at Deepcell. "The value that Deepcell will bring to translational research across academia and biopharma is significant. Cell biology will never be the same again."

"The fact that Deepcell is so committed to customer success makes me enthusiastic about this new role to ensure that the best customer service and support mechanisms are in place for the company's customers," said Andrés Ortega, Head of Customer Success at Deepcell. "This is an opportunity to set the strategy, capabilities and tone for customer relationships at Deepcell."

Effective immediately, Cain and Ortega report to Marc Montserrat, Deepcell's CBO. Signifying its rapid growth, Deepcell will be posting new openings on its commercial team.

For more information about Deepcell, go to www.deepcell.com.

About Deepcell

Deepcell is helping to advance precision medicine by combining advances in AI, cell classification and capture, and single-cell analysis to deliver novel insights through an unprecedented view of cell biology. Founded in 2017, the company has created unique, microfluidics-based technology that uses continuously learning AI to classify cells based on detailed visual features and sort them without inherent bias. The Deepcell platform maintains cell viability for downstream single-cell analysis and can be used to isolate virtually any type of cell, even those occurring at frequencies as low as one in a billion. The technology will initially be available as a service for use in translational research as well as diagnostics and therapeutic development. Deepcell is privately held and based in Menlo Park, CA. For more information, please visit deepcellbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005575/en/