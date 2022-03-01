Announcing Turn-Key Integration Between Bridgit Bench and Unanet CRM by Cosential

GCs can now align project pursuits with workforce availability allowing them to intelligently bid on the right projects up to five years in advance

Bridgit, the leader in construction workforce intelligence technology, today announced an integration with Unanet CRM by Cosential that will allow customers to overlay their project pursuits and workforce planning. This integration gives general contractors full visibility into their people allocation and the impact that will have on staffing upcoming projects.

By leveraging project pursuit data from Unanet CRM inside Bridgit Bench, forecasting staffing needs for upcoming projects becomes easy. By taking upcoming as well as active pursuits into account, customers get more granular scenario planning. GCs get a single, detailed view into which people will be available and when, up to five years in advance. This enables business development teams to bid on projects that are best suited to the availability of their workers. It also empowers HR teams to proactively identify staffing gaps for future projects and have sufficient time to fill them.

The integration is through Unanet Connect, an open ecosystem of tools and applications that seamlessly integrates with Unanet's ERP and CRM, allowing businesses to customize their experience. Unanet Connect goes beyond APIs and creates the only platform that automates business processes by integrating Unanet with a comprehensive library of best-in-class applications.

"I'm excited that Unanet and Bridgit are working together to offer improved data integration between platforms," said Robins & Morton Operations Manager Johnathan Peavy, a Bridgit and Unanet customer in Miami. "Being able to combine project data from Unanet CRM with our workforce data from Bridgit Bench will help me better forecast our people and project needs further into the future."

Now GCs can confidently go after bids knowing they'll have the right people on the job. Plus, talent acquisition teams who are already struggling with the current labor shortage, will know months in advance for who they'll need to hire and when.

"As we began to learn how much of our client base uses Bridgit Bench, it was obvious that working with Bridgit would be a wonderful way to bring more value to our customers," said Akshay Mahajan, General Manager of AEC at Unanet. "It goes beyond eliminating silos and avoiding duplicate data entry. By combining insights from both tools, our customers improve their bottom line by increasing win rates on project bids."

"We are always looking for new ways to help our customers forecast more accurately, and pursue projects that fit with their workforce availability. Many of our customers use both Unanet CRM by Cosential and Bridgit Bench." said Mallorie Brodie, CEO and Co-Founder of Bridgit. "Providing the link between these two leading platforms to enrich workforce forecasting was a no-brainer."

Since the launch of Bridgit Bench, the Bridgit team has worked to ensure the seamless flow of data across the entire tech stack, by connecting the tools that their customers use most. Bridgit Bench comes with nearly twenty out-of-the-box connectors to applications like Unanet CRM, as well as Procore, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Oracle HCM, Salesforce and many others. Bridgit's implementation team provides white glove service to get customers up and running in a matter of days, with almost no lift on the side of the client. The result is better workforce visibility, better employee retention and ultimately higher profits for Bridgit customers.

The Bridgit and Unanet CRM by Cosential integration is being rolled out now. You can read more on our integration page, or schedule a meeting with a workforce intelligence specialist to get a look at the platform.

