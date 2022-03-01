Securly Acquires Dyknow

Combined company to provide educators with deep insight on district technology initiatives

Securly, Inc. ("Securly"), the student safety and wellness pioneer and a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, today announced that it has acquired Dyknow, LLC ("Dyknow"), to create an alliance of two educational technology industry leaders dedicated to K-12 student success.

Founded in 2003, Dyknow has almost two decades of experience empowering educators through the effective use of technology. The company's two solutions – Classroom Management and Device Impact Measurement – allow teachers to defeat distractions in the classroom to increase student engagement and teach confidently with technology, as well as deliver powerful analytics to administrators and technology coaches that help measure the impact of school-issued devices and technology.

Securly and Dyknow's combined product portfolio will further accelerate student safety and wellness initiatives by providing customers and partners with an expanded set of trusted solutions under a single, unified platform. Securly also intends to commit significant resources to continuing to build upon and expand Dyknow's powerful Device Impact Measurement solution.

"Our combination with Dyknow was born out of a shared goal to help students reach their full potential with the power of technology," stated Bharath Madhusudan, CEO of Securly. "Dyknow's leading solutions are a natural extension for our portfolio, and we look forward to working with the Dyknow team to help our customers and partners unlock the power of educational technology to drive better student outcomes."

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to join forces with Securly, who we have long admired as a pioneer in the educational technology space," said Jason Becker, CEO of Dyknow. "At a time when technology is increasingly at the cornerstone of K-12 education, Securly's mission to improve student safety, wellness and outcomes has never been more important. We are thrilled about the huge impact we will make together as a combined company."

About Securly, Inc.

Securly is the only whole-student success platform for K-12. Today, Securly serves over 15,000 schools worldwide, supporting educators with their student safety, wellness, and engagement initiatives. Securly's safety offerings help students feel safe and supported, while Securly's wellness solutions support students' mental and emotional health through AI-powered monitoring that identifies bullying, self-harm, violence, and human-supported analysis of concerning activity by a team of specialists.

In parallel, Securly's engagement offerings help students reach their full potential through their classroom management product, which enables teachers to keep kids focused and productive, and their parent engagement solution, which facilitates caregiver involvement in their students' learning and online life.

About Dyknow

Dyknow is a leading device monitoring solution for K-12 schools and districts with school-issued devices. Dyknow Classroom Management empowers Teachers to defeat distractions, increase student engagement, and teach confidently with technology. Dyknow also helps Administrators and Technology Teams get complete device usage data to identify wasted funds by measuring how school-issued devices and technology tools are actually used. With two decades of experience, Dyknow's team has helped K-12 educators defeat distractions on 900,000+ student devices. For more information, please visit www.dyknow.com. If you have questions about Dyknow, contact us at marketing@dyknow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005819/en/