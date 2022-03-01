Anomali Introduces Cloud-Native XDR Solution, Offering Unique Detection and Response Capabilities to Stop Attackers and their Breaches

The Anomali Platform is Fueled by Big Data, Unlimited Telemetry and Global Intelligence

Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced the availability of its Cloud-Native XDR solution. Built on The Anomali Platform, it provides customers with a new dimension of visibility across all security telemetry from endpoints to the public cloud, providing precision detection and optimized response capabilities that extends across their entire security infrastructure.

"With the increase of digital transformation in global organizations, security efficacy and efficiency are a significant challenge, compounded by cyberthreats and the lack of security talent to keep up with the demand. The current geopolitical uncertainty is taking that challenge to new levels. This situation is leaving organizations more vulnerable to cyberattacks than at any other point in history," said Ahmed Rubaie, CEO, Anomali. "To help enterprises and governments overcome the challenge of remaining undefended against adversaries in the modern business world, we worked in close alignment with our customers and the global security community to build a comprehensive cloud solution that delivers differentiated XDR use cases to stop not only breaches, but also attackers."

"Government agencies are among the most highly-targeted organizations in the world. Global attackers are constantly attempting to breach our networks in order to steal data, commit fraud, or hit us with costly ransomware attacks," said Matt Singleton, State CISO, Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services. "The Anomali XDR solution has helped us to establish a statewide cybersecurity program that connects people, information, and technology to enable precision detection and optimized response."

The Anomali Platform is fueled by big data management, machine learning, and the world's largest repository of global intelligence. Because Anomali enables easy integration with existing security infrastructures, Business Leaders, CIOs and CISOs can optimize their overall security investments and create more efficient and effective detection and response capabilities ultimately to proactively stop today's escalating advanced cyberthreats, including ransomware. In tandem, the focus on automation is significantly reducing the workload of security teams. The Anomali Platform includes a wide range of new features and benefits:

Ingestion of all your security telemetry from any source (endpoints, messaging, network, identity, public cloud, etc.) along with all security logs, combined with correlation against the world's largest repository of threat intelligence and indicators of compromise (IOCs) at a rate of 190 trillion+ events per second. This unique big data and correlation capability maximizes customers' existing security infrastructure investments, as it automates the analysis of security data that existing tools are not equipped to manage. With the ability to leverage and analyze all security information, organizations can see new attacks beyond what's currently available in the ecosystem. Furthermore, they have more relevant and far less noisy output to act on with agile automated response, to ultimately detect and respond to attackers and breaches that legacy solutions frequently miss.

Integration of leading security frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK provides organizations with a complete understanding of global adversaries and the ability to pinpoint how threats are impacting them at all stages of the attack chain, giving customers the ability to quickly prioritize and adjust defenses before, during, and after attacks.

Global intelligence management that makes it easy for SOC and threat intelligence analysts to align intelligence initiatives with organizational priorities, build custom dashboards for intuitive visualization of IOCs specific to cyber incidents such as Log4J, and to then operationalize intel across security controls to effectively respond to global adversaries.

The Anomali Platform is a suite of products that work together and easily integrate into existing security stacks across multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments, to deliver new uniquely differentiated XDR use cases. The product suite includes Match, a big data engine that correlates all telemetry with global intelligence to detect and respond at scale; ThreatStream, the largest repository of global intelligence; and Lens, lighthouse scanning of the latest threats and the industry's only Natural Language Processing (NLP) browser plug-in that identifies all threats and IOCs in any web content to operationalize them across security infrastructures. The suite achieves best-of-breed XDR.

"Many security companies are coming out with their own flavor of detection and response, all of which are designed to stop threat actors from breaching and damaging networks. The overwhelming choices available make it difficult for organizations to decide which solutions will work for them," said Chris Steffen, Research Director and Analyst, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "By combining the big data analytics and machine learning capabilities of its proven solutions, Anomali is delivering cloud-native XDR that provides continuous detection and response to cyberthreats along with the ability to prevent attacks before they happen."

"With the increased sophistication of both cybercriminals and Nation-state actors, we see first-hand how the threats targeting enterprises are growing at an exponential rate. Faced with this reality, security leaders are looking for innovative ways to remain ahead of these threat actors going after their assets and data," said Steve Bassi, CEO, Polyswarm. "Our joint customers can conduct business with greater confidence, as they not only gain access to premium threat intelligence but also the ability to operationalize it across their security infrastructures. This powerful combination will enable organizations to significantly improve the overall detection and response capabilities of their existing security infrastructure."

For more information about the Anomali Platform and Cloud-Native XDR Solution, visit our product page.

For more details on how Anomali enhances threat detection and response, read our blog.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions. Anchored by big data management (the "X") and refined by artificial intelligence, The Anomali Platform, an XDR solution, delivers unique proprietary capabilities that correlate the largest repository of global intelligence with telemetry from customer-deployed security solutions. This combination empowers security operations teams to detect threats with precision, optimize response, and achieve resiliency to ultimately stop attackers and breaches. Our SaaS-based solutions easily integrate into existing security tech stacks through native-cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves global B2B enterprise businesses as well as large public sector organizations, ISACs, service providers and Global 1000 customers to help safeguard the world's critical infrastructure, businesses and people. Leading venture firms including Google Ventures, General Catalyst and IVP back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006243/en/