UBS Advisor Tim Skelton Promoted to Managing Director in Indianapolis

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Tim Skelton, a Financial Advisor with the firm in Indianapolis, has been promoted to Managing Director.

"This is a special career milestone, and one that recognizes the expertise, commitment, and leadership that Tim brings to our firm every day, while also helping to create our culture of tomorrow," said Kristin Popovic, Indianapolis Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. "His skill in designing comprehensive solutions while making complex financial issues easy to understand for his clients merits this recognition."

Tim started his career in 1998 as a Financial Advisor, before joining UBS in 2008. Tim has always had a passion for investing and helping others. As the leader of Skelton Wealth Management, he works with executives, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals and their families to uncover opportunities to help create meaningful growth and wealth. Tim has a bachelor's degree from DePauw University in Indiana and holds his Series 7, 65 and 31 licenses. He has been recognized as a Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for the state of Indiana since 2018.

Tim gives back to the local community through his support of Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, First Tee of Indiana, and the Evans Scholar Programs. He and his wife have two sons and live in Carmel.

