Transportation Insight & NTG Launch Beon™ Digital Logistics Platform

Platform Gives Shippers and Carriers On-demand Access to Multimodal Logistics Network and Services via Single Connection ​

Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holding Company" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled logistics and brokerage solutions in North America, today announced the launch of its Beon™ digital logistics platform. This platform provides shippers and carriers with a single point of access to Transportation Insight (TI) & Nolan Transportation Group's (NTG) logistics network and services – from port to porch. ​

​"In today's challenging supply chain environment, shippers and carriers need a technology solution that goes beyond point-to-point and single-mode transportation," said Ken Beyer, CEO, TI Holding Company. "Beon provides businesses of all sizes and freight types with the modern tools they need to thrive in the new supply chain."​

​Beon was built by logistics experts leveraging proprietary technology and advanced machine learning algorithms to match demand to a capacity network of over 850,000 drivers in real-time, at the right price. TI & NTG's combined team of 2,500 professionals utilize the platform today to manage over $15 billion in logistics spend, from the first to the final mile across all modes, including drayage, truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited and parcel. Beon now gives shippers and carriers direct access to TI & NTG's digital freight, parcel and warehousing networks via API, web and mobile applications.​

​"The modern technology and data science we've leveraged internally across TI and NTG has catapulted our business forward," said Brian Work, CTO, TI Holding Company. "Our team of logistics experts rely on Beon today to manage and execute millions of transactions on behalf of our customers. By extending our proprietary technology directly to shippers and carriers, they can leverage our scale and data intelligence to grow their business on a proven platform."

​Geoff Kelley, President and COO, TI Holding Company, added, "Beon is not just another stand-alone software solution that single-mindedly matches freight based on algorithms. It is the result of a deliberate strategy and the significant investments we've made to acquire and build the best technology and data products, integrated with expert-led services, required to solve complex supply chain issues from port to porch." ​

​​To learn more about the Beon digital logistics platform or TI and NTG's full portfolio of supply chain solutions, visit www.transportationinsight.com and www.ntgfreight.com.

TI Holding Company is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.

​About Transportation Insight Holding Company

Transportation Insight Holding Company (TI Holding Company) is the parent company of industry leading 3PL logistics providers Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG). TI Holding Company brings over two decades of multi-modal expertise and technology to the logistics industry and ranks amongst North America's top 10 largest logistics companies. TI Holding Company services more than 10,000 shippers and over 80,000 carriers through its proprietary Beon™ digital logistics platform – a single point of access to TI and NTG's mode-agnostic network and services. The TI Holding Company services and digital product portfolio spans across North America, offering domestic freight and parcel transportation solutions, warehousing, data intelligence, and supply chain consulting. For more information about TI Holding Company, visit www.TIholdco.com.

