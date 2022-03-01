Participation in Techstars Accelerates Kinumi's Growth and Market Validation

Kinumi, a concierge service and digital hub for active older adults, finds continued advancement through participation in the Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator Program in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates company. Through its work with Techstars, Ilera's LIV™ has been rebranded as Kinumi, a newly coined word that is derived from words that mean family and service representing its mission of being a family partner for successful aging.

Over the course of the accelerator program, Kinumi has further refined its business model, growth milestones, and overall mission with the help of Techstars and Pivotal Venture's global network of mentors - longevity thought leaders and other industry experts. To close out the program, each participating start-up team, including Kinumi, had the opportunity to showcase their progress with a three-minute founder pitch at the Demo Day on February 17, 2022.

"Kinumi is working to address a massive problem in our broken family caregiving system with a clever solution that will immensely help both older adults and their families. And they're moving at an impressive pace. Within the time of the accelerator, they made a very strategically smart pivot to a B2B model, rebranded the company and offering, and quickly secured multiple commercial pilots. Though the program has come to an end, the Kinumi team will continue to have access to Techstars network of investors, corporate partners, alumni events and platforms," says Keith Camhi, Managing Director, Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator.

Through this rigorous and fast-paced 13-week program, Kinumi has expanded its team and launched its B2B market strategy, and identified key strategic customer partners. The Company will tap into a large growth opportunity as employers face the challenge of lost productivity due to increasing family caregiving demands coupled with a growing older adult population. Kinumi will pilot their solution with five small to mid-sized companies over the next six months (which includes Techstars).

"Techstars leadership and the mentor network truly provided tremendous market insights to help us accelerate our growth plan. The formulation of our B2B strategy is just one example of their impact. Our lead mentors helped us identify key data and industry trends, such as employer productivity metrics, and we now know that 42% of employers intend to add or expand family caregiving benefits in the next year alone. Kinumi is well-positioned to serve as a tool for them to recover employee productivity by reducing employee stress and distractions," says Chekesha Kidd, Founder and CEO of Kinumi.

With continued progress ahead, Kinumi's vision is to be the go-to digital hub for successful aging, giving older adults the important support and tools they seek not to just ‘age in place', but to thrive anywhere.

About Kinumi:

Kinumi, is a concierge service and digital hub that connects active older adults to resources and experiences. Kinumi takes a holistic approach that addresses physical, mental, social and emotional health to increase longevity and independence within the older adult community. Kinumi's intuitive interface and personal CareConcierge™ service empowers its customers to live a rich and healthy lifestyle, while providing family caregivers with peace of mind. As a trusted source for older adults, Kinumi delivers solutions to consumers and employers across the United States.

To stay up-to-date: visit us at kinumi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,200 companies that today have a combined market cap valuation of $29 Billion. www.techstars.com

