Secret Double Octopus Cuts Deployment Times by 80% with New Passwordless "Authentication-as-a-Service" Cloud Offering

Industry Leader's Cloud Offering Expands its Passwordless MFA Offering to MSP's and SMB's
Secret Double Octopus, the global leader in next-generation workforce authentication, today announced the availability of Octopus Cloud, a new deployment option for the Octopus Authentication Platform and all of its multifactor authentication offerings. With this release, the company's prospects and customers can now deploy its Full Passwordless™ and traditional MFA offerings in the Cloud, in minutes and hours as opposed to days.
The release comes at a time when companies have continued their march to the Cloud unabated, and in an accelerated fashion due to the pandemic. According to Gartner, global spending on public cloud services was forecast to grow 18.5% in 2021 to a total of $305 billion. Additionally, organizations everywhere are struggling to fill IT security jobs given a cybersecurity skills gap, and many smaller and mid-market firms have limited IT staff sizes.
The Octopus Cloud offerings include all of the company's Full Passwordless MFA solution, Octopus Enterprise, as well as the passwordless-ready traditional MFA offerings offered using the same architecture and components, Octopus Starter and Octopus Pro. The new cloud offerings complement existing support for on-premises deployments, which will continue to be available after this release.
"We are excited to be unveiling this new offering that is easier to deploy and maintain for our customers and the market," said Raz Rafaeli, Co-founder and CEO of Secret Double Octopus. "With this offering we can expand the market for passwordless authentication to more organizations, large and small, that seek the better security and more frictionless MFA experience we offer."
Octopus Cloud is available today and can be requested immediately at go.doubleoctopus.com/octopus-cloud.
About Secret Double Octopus
Secret Double Octopus is the global leader in next generation workforce authentication solutions. Its industry-leading Octopus platform offers mid-market to Fortune 100 enterprises the ability to move to a higher security, frictionless and unified authentication platform for MFA and passwordless authentication. From leveraging existing MFA authenticators to supporting legacy on premise applications, no other desktop MFA and enterprise passwordless platform offers as much robustness and flexibility as the Octopus solution. The company has been designated a Gartner "Cool Vendor" and more recently named "Best-in-Class" passwordless solution by AITE Group in 2021.
