Exec|Comm Launches New Book - Selling Your Expertise: The Mindset, Strategies, and Tactics of Successful Rainmakers

Exec|Comm LLC, a global communication skills consulting firm, announced the launch of their new book – Selling Your Expertise: The Mindset, Strategies, and Tactics of Successful Rainmakers (Wiley 2022) – authored by veteran communication, sales, and leadership consultant, Robert Chen, Partner at Exec|Comm.

Available April 12 wherever books are sold, Selling Your Expertise: The Mindset, Strategies, and Tactics of Successful Rainmakers provides a practical guide to selling knowledge-based services in a market that demands credibility and subject-matter authority. Readers will discover the importance of embracing a client-focused mindset to help build a thriving book of business. They'll explore effective strategies to find their ideal prospects and turn them into long-term clients, using concrete metrics to assess whether they're on the right track. Finally, they'll learn to apply practical tactics to build a trusted reputation, sharpen communication skills, manage the challenges of not having enough time to sell, and push beyond obstacles.

"What will differentiate you with clients is likely not what problems you're able to solve but how you solve those problems," writes Chen. "By finding your voice and unique way of working, you'll build more genuine, trusting relationships."

Written to help professionals immediately generate more revenue, Selling Your Expertise offers lawyers, accountants, consultants, investment bankers, and other knowledge-based professionals a clear roadmap to build a book of business and cultivate long-term client relationships.

Organized into three parts, the book begins by exploring the mindset necessary for rainmaking success:

Part I walks through the perceptions and interpretations needed to overcome common business development challenges.

Part II moves on to specific guidance around the most effective strategies to use based on where clients are in the sales process.

Part III discusses the core tactics used to execute on the strategies. Readers will discover how to build a stellar reputation, grow a personal and professional network, read a room in real-time, and more.

Each chapter contains a "Practical Tips" section to highlight immediately applicable pieces of advice and closes with reflection questions, metrics, or practice tips.

About the Book's Author:

Robert Chen is a professional change agent and Partner at Exec|Comm LLC, leading the firm's business development and sales efforts. Robert helps Fortune 500 business leaders and their teams tap their potential, deepen client relationships, and win in the most competitive marketplaces. He was recognized in 2021 with the Top 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business Award. In addition to his corporate client work, Robert teaches Advanced Persuasion and Storytelling at the Wharton School for their MBA and Executive MBA programs. He has shared his perspective on business development, strategic career management, and professional development in numerous articles for Fast Company, Business Insider, and Training Magazine.

About Exec|Comm:

For 40 years, Exec|Comm has helped develop professionals and leaders across the globe. Our philosophy is simple: we all communicate more effectively when we focus less on ourselves and more on other people.

Competence and job knowledge take you only so far. Success springs largely from how well you build relationships and communicate. Learners see tangible results and practical return on their investment through our premier products and services.

We train groups of professionals and coach executives across all industries.

Our programs offer real skills for real life. We believe in experiential learning using real-world scenarios so that your employees can immediately implement the skills.

One size does not fit all. We customize every training experience to meet your specific needs.

Headquartered in New York City, with global hubs, we have coached over 800,000 professionals around the world.

Our team of 40+ coaches and instructors collectively speak more than ten languages.

To learn more, visit: www.exec-comm.com

