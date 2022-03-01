Altium Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for Altium 365

Independent certification reinforces Altium's commitment to ensuring data availability, security, and privacy
Altium, LLC, ALU announced that Altium 365 has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance certification. The cloud-based Altium 365 platform connects all the key stakeholders and disciplines across the electronics design to realization process, making it the most connected electronics design tool in the industry. SOC 2 certification underscores Altium's commitment to the level of data security and integrity the platform provides for customers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006126/en/
SOC 2 Type 1 Certification underscores Altium's commitment to ensuring data availability, security and privacy on the Altium 365 collaborative platform for electronics design. (Graphic: Altium LLC)
A widely recognized auditing standard based on the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance certification is recognized all over the world as a rigorous and thorough examination of an organization's infrastructure, systems, controls, policies, and procedures. The independent SOC 2 audit, performed by KPMG LLP, validated the availability, security, and integrity of Altium 365 and ensures current and future customers that the platform has proper controls in place to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of customer data and intellectual property.
"We're pleased with the validation that SOC 2 Type 1 certification provides and the confidence it gives customers and prospects to use the Altium 365 platform," said Leigh Gawne, Chief Technology Officer at Altium. "This certification marks an important milestone in the deployment of Altium 365 and validates our long-term investment and commitment to ensuring the security of our customer's design data and intellectual property."
More information about SOC 2 certification and other compliance topics can be found on our Altium resources blog or on the Altium 365 Trust Center at altium.com/trust. The SOC 2 Type I certification report is available to Altium customers and prospects under NDA upon request.
About Altium
Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006126/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.